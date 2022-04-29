Hutch is Taking the Summer by Storm

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio based singer / songwriter, Hutch, is gearing up to take the summer season by storm with all of the new projects he has in store for the world. Off the heels of his releases including ‘Louboutins and Strawberries’ and ‘Midnight Dreaming’, Hutch is preparing to release new music into the world in the upcoming months. His refreshing pop sound mixed with his skilled songwriting make him a major contender for all of your song of the summer needs. In addition to these amazing upcoming releases, Hutch will also be embarking on his Situationship Tour starting this summer!

Cincinnati, Ohio native, Seth James Hutchinson has spent the last 4 years songwriting and laying the groundwork for the recent Hutch Down Records projects in which he has held a collaborative role with other artists from around the world. His debut EP, First Words (2018) was released to most major streaming platforms, as was Single, Just a Man Remix feat. Jess Jones (2018) and You Can’t Take it With You feat. Riley Resa (2019). Join the wave and stay up-to-date on Seth’s upcoming events and recent collaborations by turning on post notifications.

Not only does Hutch create and perform his own music, he is also a part of Hutch Down Records. Hutch Down Record’s unique model combines true artist development with the luxury of a boutique independent label. They guide/support the artist from beginning to end. Beginning with collaborating with cutting edge songwriters and producers. HDR walks every artist through the recording process, video development, and production as well as social media management and booking. Their team strives to allow the independent artist the ability to focus on the music while they do the work.

Hutch’s work is available anywhere you find music. Be sure to follow him on socials, and keep up with all of his upcoming projects on his website!