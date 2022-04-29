Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by First Internet Bancorp
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by First Internet Bancorp
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by First Internet Bancorp, Fishers, Indiana, to acquire First Century Bancorp., Roswell, Georgia, and thereby indirectly acquire First Century Bank, National Association, Commerce, Georgia.
Attached is the Board's order relating to the approval of the application.
