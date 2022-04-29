Submit Release
April 29, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Joins Amicus Brief in Support of Texas’s Anti-BDS Statute

ATTORNEY GENERAL MIYARES JOINS AMICUS BRIEF IN SUPPORT OF TEXAS’ ANTI-BDS STATUTE 

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares joined an Amicus Brief with 17 other attorneys general supporting Texas’s challenge to a preliminary injunction against its statute prohibiting government contractors from discriminating against Israel. Thirty-three states have statutes or executive orders similar to Texas’s. 

The BDS Movement, or “Boycott Divest and Sanction” Movement, is an effort to economically strangle the State of Israel by cutting it off from trade and commerce with the rest of the world. 

“Anti-semitism is the world’s oldest form of bigotry, and the very essence of the BDS Movement is anti-semitic. Targeting a particular religious or ethnic group and those associating with them to inflict economic harm is discrimination. Government contractors cannot refuse to do business with an individual or company because they are Israeli,” said Attorney General Miyares. 

Read the brief HERE.

