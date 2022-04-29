EPW Committee Announces Markup of Water Resources Development Act

DELAWARE, April 29 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), and Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, today announced plans for the EPW Committee to markup the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 (WRDA 2022) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The Water Resources Development Act is biennial legislation that authorizes flood control, navigation, and ecosystem restoration projects for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps). The legislation was developed in partnership with Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Chairman of the EPW Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, and Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Ranking Member of the EPW Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee.

“Our nation’s water infrastructure is vital to our economy and way of life,” said Chairman Carper. “That is why Senator Capito and I sought input from all 100 Senators and a broad group of stakeholders as we began work on this year’s water resources legislation. After months of hard work and collaboration, we are moving forward with a truly ambitious, bipartisan WRDA bill. This legislation builds on our historic infrastructure investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the past WRDA bills, authorizing projects in all 50 states. Importantly, our bill modernizes the way we approach water resources projects nationwide by ensuring climate and equity are priorities, not afterthoughts in the Corps’ work.”

“USACE continues to do amazing work, supporting new water resources infrastructure and improving existing projects. WRDA 2022 will help the Corps protect the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans and facilitate commerce throughout this country and internationally,” Ranking Member Capito said. “In addition to addressing national needs, this bill advances critical flood control projects for West Virginia and supports programs for water and wastewater services across the state. The EPW Committee continues to deliver quality legislation that will make a difference in communities across the country.”

“At the heart of the Water Resources Development Act are tools and resources that support the Army Corps of Engineers and its ability to carry out vital infrastructure projects in our communities,” said Senator Ben Cardin, Chair of the EPW Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee. “For Maryland and the nation, this bipartisan bill provides new opportunities to address the maintenance needs of our small harbors, authorizes critical funding for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure assistance throughout the state, and puts Army Corps expertise to work in addressing the impacts of climate change on our coasts and river systems. The jobs, commerce, and livelihoods that rely on these efforts make WRDA incredibly important to strengthening local economies across the country. I am proud to advance this bill with my colleagues.”

“Every two years, the Water Resources Development Act provides an opportunity for Congress to provide the Army Corps of Engineers direction to set up our nation’s water resources for long-term success. Provisions in the bill embrace states’ water rights, improve recreational access, support flood mitigation initiatives, and establish policies to better utilize Corps projects while creating jobs and improving our economy. There are a lot of wins for North Dakota in this year’s WRDA bill and I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this important legislation,” said Senator Cramer, Ranking Member of the EPW Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee.

Draft Bill Text | Section by Section | Bill Summary

