Monastery Lake to be closed Tuesday, May 3 through Friday, May 6

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, APRIL 29, 2022:

SANTA FE – Monastery Lake, near Pecos, will be closed to the public from dusk Tuesday, May 3, until dawn Saturday, May 7.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish leases the lake for public fishing from the Benedictine Monastery in Pecos through the Open Gate Program. The owners and the Department have agreed to this brief closure. Conservation officers will monitor the lake during this time. The angling public’s cooperation is greatly appreciated.

Anglers are encouraged to take advantage of other nearby fishing opportunities on the Pecos River and at Cowles Ponds. Additional fishing opportunities can be found in the Department’s weekly fishing and stocking reports. More information on the Open Gate Program and the opportunities it provides to private landowners and public recreationalists can be found on the Department’s website.

