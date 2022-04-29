Submit Release
GRAPHICS ONE UNVEILS TWO NEW LARGE FORMAT HEAT PRESSES

GO Xpress 3959 Large Format Heat Press

Dual Automatic Presses Up to 39”x 59” for All Over Sublimation

One of the fastest-growing segments within sublimation is for the imaging of all-over transfers and both units are capable of fully imaging garments larger than 5XL size.”
SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphics One continues to expand its full offering of heat presses and calendars with the unveiling of two new large format heat presses sized 39”x 47” and 39”x 59”.

The GO Xpress 3947DA and 3959DA (Dual Automatic) Large Format Heat Presses are the latest additions to the professional line of Xpress products from Graphics One. Both presses provide fully automated dual shuttle reciprocating platens for efficiency and for saving space. These professional units were developed for one press person to operate which effectively doubles the output and productivity. Additionally, since the dual platens are self-reciprocating, the footprint is amazingly small for this type of large format heat press.

The GO Xpress 3947DA and 3959DA presses were developed for sublimation transfers on sports and fashion apparel, photographic metal, trade show graphics and a wide variety of other professional applications. One of the fastest growing segments within sublimation is for the imaging of all-over transfers and both units are capable of fully imaging garments larger than 5XL size.

GO’s new Xpress 3947DA and 3959DA Presses are available immediately and have a list price of $13,999 and $17,999 each.

