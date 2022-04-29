Submit Release
AG Reyes To Congress: Support Low-Income Legal Assistance

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG), which sent a letter to Congress to support beneficent funding for the Legal Services Corporation (LSC). The LSC provides critical legal assistance to low-income Americans, helping families in need across the country.

The letter, in part, urges Congress to make a “robust investment” in the LSC to “provide critical legal assistance to residents in need across the country.” The letter concludes: “We have seen how access to legal representation helps achieve justice for the residents we serve.”

Nonprofit legal aid programs funded by the federal program provide services to millions of Americans annually, reaching across every state and territory. The funding is a wise investment in accessible legal representation. Numerous Americans, including families with children, renters and homeowners, farmers, veterans, the disabled, and the elderly, have benefitted for over 50 years from federally funded LSC services. In some states, over 80% of legal assistance dollars come from LSC. These legal aid organizations donate their time and skills to assist those in need.

