New income levels of eligibility for children and youth with special health care needs

Income eligibility guidelines for treatment services available through the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) Division of Special Health Services (SHS) have increased based on changes in the federal poverty levels. The change increases the amount of income a family can make and still qualify for services. Effective May 1, 2022, a family of four will be able to earn up to $51,348 annually (or $4,279 monthly per household) and still meet income eligibility requirements.

Funded by the Federal Maternal and Child Health Block Grant, SHS promotes services that improve the health and well-being of individuals with special health care needs and their families. Treatment services through the SHS Financial Coverage Program help families pay for medical services for eligible children, youth and young adults’ birth to age 21 who require specialty care to diagnose and treat their chronic health conditions. Medical services include, but are not limited to, dental services, medications, therapy, nutrition services, laboratory tests, medical equipment and care coordination.

“Approximately one in five children in North Dakota has a special health care need,” said Tina Feigitsch, SHS claims and eligibility administrator with the NDDoH. “Although many of these children may be covered by some type of health insurance, programs through the Division of Special Health Services act as a gap-filler for over 100 medically eligible conditions and promote access to quality health care.”

To qualify for SHS treatment services, families must be North Dakota residents and meet medical and financial guidelines. To determine if a child qualifies, families can contact the SHS office at 1-800-755-2714, email tfeigitsch@nd.gov or visit www.health.nd.gov/Youth/special-health-services.