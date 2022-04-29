PennDOT’s Fayette County Maintenance Update 

​Uniontown, PA – Fayette County Maintenance Manager, Jason L. Spangler, announced the following tentative work plan for the week of May 2, 2022. All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting and operational basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.

Bridge flushing is scheduled for:

Bridge replacement is scheduled for:

Seal coat is scheduled for:

Route 3021, Derrick Avenue

Route 4020, Prison Road

Route 4003, Bull Run Road

Route 4022, Labelle Road

Route 4001, Rush Run Road

Pipe replacement is scheduled for:

Crack sealing is scheduled for:

Route 40, Summit Mountain

Route 3009, Walnut Hill Road

Litter crews will be picking litter on various routes throughout the county as weather and other activities permit.

Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the County.

