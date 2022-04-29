MUR visits National Security Education Exhibition

MACAU, April 29 - Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) Members of the Board of Directors and colleagues of a group of 40 members today visited the “National Security Education Exhibition” to deepen team members’ understanding of the importance of national security, learn about the nation’s century-long development and struggles, and gain more knowledge in the country’s sovereignty and development interests.

MUR Chairperson of the Board of Directors Peter Lam Kam Seng said that national security is the cornerstone of the country’s social development, the backing of Macau’s long-term prosperity and stability where people can live and work in peace and contentment. Safeguarding national security is the common responsibility of all the people of Macau and would continue to uphold the spirit of loving the country and loving Macau.

Lam said that MUR was actively implementing the construction works of projects in the Guangdong-Macau In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, making full use of the policies that benefit the general public granted by the central government to Macau. The construction of the Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) project in Hengqin is in full swing, it will be an integrated community with a quality living environment, education, health and social services for Macau residents, facilitating them to study, work and live in the cooperation zone, helping Macau residents seek greater opportunities in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) in order to integrate into the national development.

During the visit, an exhibition guide led MUR team members on a tour around the exhibition which features over 400 photos and videos, and under the guidance of the overall perspective on national security, team members were able to have a firm grasp on the country’s development progress and achievements, as well as the key policies that the Macau SAR has to safeguard national security and promote the “one country, two systems” principle. Through the visit, team members have gained a better understanding of fulfilling the responsibility of safeguarding national security, and contributing to safeguarding national security and the prosperity and stability of Macau.