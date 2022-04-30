Matt Chesky, Insuritas President, Discusses “Why People Hate Buying Insurance” with Host Josh Hollander

The process of getting the right coverage at the right price is painful, and embedding access to solutions and resources is key.

Consumers are increasingly engaging and doing business through nontraditional banks and credit unions” — Matt Chesky, President of Insuritas

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Chesky, President of Insuritas, a leading provider of embedded insurance solutions, feels, "people hate buying insurance because it's painful." Host Josh Hollander and Chesky discuss the challenges and solutions of getting the right coverage at the right price at the right time on Horton International's Insurtech Leadership Podcast.

Insuritas is an 'original' insurtech, founded in the late 90s by Jeffery Chesky, Matt's dad, after the Gramm–Leach–Bliley Act, also known as the Financial Services Modernization Act of 1999 was passed. For two decades the company's mission has been to help banks and credit unions run their own insurance agencies as a turnkey solution that increases financial institutions' noninterest fee income and deepens trusted customer relationships. Insuritas believes part of the solution is to embed access to insurance products in environments where customers are already used to spending time. Matt says that: "Consumers are not singularly focused on price; they want the right coverage and a trusted relationship, so enabling banks and credit unions to provide personal insurance remains a highly attractive opportunity."

Podcast audio:

https://www.hortoninternational.com/upload/user/rOhnYMBD/S3E16%20audio%20page.html

About Insuritas

The Insuritas mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas' Embedded Agency as a Service' platform is installed across a network of financial institution partners serving over 11 million customers nationally, empowering financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers while driving a critical source of noninterest income for their institution. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.

About Horton International

With more than 45 offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Horton International has the global resources and local market expertise to help you attract and retain the most qualified professionals.

We provide outstanding consultative advice that helps organisations achieve their strategic staffing objectives. Our executive search services are exacting, timely and highly effective, and are specifically designed to help clients achieve their business goals. Horton International serves clients with honesty and professionalism, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standard of integrity and business ethics. For more information, visit www.hortoninternational.com

Follow the Insurtech Leadership Podcast airing weekly hosted by Joshua R. Hollander. We give you up-close access and personal insights from the leaders of the fastest-growing insurtechs and most innovative insurance carriers and brokers.