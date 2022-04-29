Mouqy Eyewear Launches Its New E-Commerce Store

/EIN News/ -- Kuala Lumpur, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mouqy an up-and-coming eyewear brand offering stylish and high-quality solutions. Led by a team of experts in the field, they’re on a bold mission to open up their beautiful custom frames to an international customer base, whilst maintaining a very affordable price point.

Mouqy Eyewear Sdn Bhd are the exciting new faces in the online eyewear game. With their team of experts in the industry, they now hope to reach a wider global audience through the recent launch of their innovative new e-commerce store. Their mission is to cater to anyone who needs high-quality and affordable eyeglasses, regardless of age, budget or style preference.

As a premium eyewear company, Mouqy offers both prescription eyeglasses and non-prescription eyewear, but specialize in functionality and quality. They offer a range of lenses that can meet a variety of different vision needs - including clear lenses, highly-durable styles, and blue light blocking lenses. Many of their products seek to help protect wearers from many of the modern threats to eye health, including digital eye fatigue, harmful UV rays, and dry eyes. The company has a team of eye specialists and optometrists to prescribe and quality-check all lenses for customers.

In the past, buying glasses online felt like an impossibly complicated process. However, Mouqy’s modern online shopping experience makes purchasing prescription glasses easier than ever. Thanks to innovative tech features on their website and a seamless checkout experience, customers will only need to provide an up-to-date eye prescription to have their new prescription glasses delivered straight to their doorstep.

The Mouqy website also offers a convenient virtual try-on feature which will let customers preview how different frame designs will look on their faces before they purchase anything.

In addition, Mouqy is passionate about creating educational content that will help customers select the best glasses for them. Browsing the Mouqy website will reveal multiple guides and blog posts that answer the most pertinent eyewear questions many of us have.

Their brand new e-commerce store offers enough designs to suit all style preferences - from modern and edgy, to timeless and vintage. Youngsters will appreciate the range of trend-conscious designs, but there are also plenty of sturdy and timeless styles that are perfect for working professionals or more mature customers.

For more information, visit their official website at www.mouqy.com/.

As Yasmin from Mouqy Eyewear Sdn Bhd explained, “As a professional eyewear company, it’s important to us to pay close attention to the vision needs of our customers. We live by our tagline "See what matters," and work hard to serve products and services that are not only affordable but can suit the real-life needs of our customers and provide maximum comfort to their eyes. And of course, we’re insured, licensed and passionate about the field, so our customers can feel safe and confident when shopping with us."

Mouqy’s offerings are ideal for anyone who values a high-quality product over a designer brand name and can do without the expensive price tag. Most of all, Mouqy’s new e-commerce store seeks to provide customers with a seamless and convenient service. If anyone is looking to buy premium quality eyewear, Mouqy’s e-commerce store should certainly be their first stop.

About the Company:

Mouqy Eyewear Sdn Bhd is dedicated to providing customers with a comfortable and seamless eyewear journey. With their stylish designs, affordable prices, and useful e-commerce features like their virtual try-on, Mouqy is the new one-stop-shop for quality, fuss-free eyewear. Visitors can also join the company's Instagram page for future shoutouts and promotions.

###

For more information about Mouqy Eyewear Sdn Bhd, contact the company here:



Mouqy Eyewear Sdn Bhd

Yasmin

yasmin@mouqy.com

H-12-1, Pusat Bandar Bukit Jalil, Jalan Jalil Utama 2, Kuala Lumpur 57000, Malaysia.

Yasmin