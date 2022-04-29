Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market to Reach US$ 1.74 Bn with CAGR of 8% by the end of 2032

Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market 2022

New Study Reports "Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market 2022 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2030" has been Added on PMR.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market 2022

This report provides in depth study of “Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

In 2021, the systemic scleroderma treatment market was valued at nearly US$ 749.4 Mn, and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of This Report@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33054

Market growth is majorly attributed to the presence of innovative small molecule therapies, increasing clinical trials for concerned diseases, and significant government-backed funding. Furthermore, existing industrial and academic collaborations in developed countries are propelling systemic scleroderma treatment market growth.

The treatment for systemic scleroderma has been restricted to the off-label use of generic agents from other indications. However, recently, there has been a major shift in the market for this disease. Many researchers and sponsors are developing novel drugs for the treatment of scleroderma.

In 2019, in the U.S. and Japan, Boehringer Ingelheim’s Ofev (nintedanib) was launched at a global level.

In 2020, the European Commission approved nintedanib as a first therapy for the treatment of progressive systemic scleroderma-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD).

In 2021, Roche/Genentech’s Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) was approved in the U.S. for further expansion in the treatment of this disease.

Launching and approvals of novel drugs and therapies in recent years are positively impacting the systemic scleroderma treatment market, with more drugs in the pipeline and upcoming launching stages.

Request For Customization@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33054

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By treatment type, drug therapy is expected to hold over 95% market share by the end of 2032.

The skin fibrosis segment is leading with nearly one-fourth market share in 2022.

Injectables are expected to hold the largest share of 47.7% in 2022 amongst other routes of administration.

Hospital pharmacies will dominate the global market with a value share of 41.4% in 2022.

By region, North America is forecasted to be the leading regional market with a share of 51.8% by the end of 2032.

“Rising prevalence of systemic scleroderma, increasing R&D activities, and launch of novel therapeutics systemic scleroderma treatment procedures are favouring market expansion,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

New product launches and product approvals are taking place with an appeal in untapped areas. This growth key strategy will create more demand and drive the systemic scleroderma treatment market.

In March 2021, Janssen Pharmaceutical, a company of Johnson & Johnson, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for PONVORY (ponesimod) for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

In June 2021, Sanofi received approval from the European Commission for Aubagio (teriflunomide) for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

In March 2021, the U.S. FDA approved Genentech’s Actemra (tocilizumab) subcutaneous injection for the management of systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the systemic scleroderma treatment market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

Buy Now this Report@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33054

Key Questions Answered in the Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market Report

How is the Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market expected to grow over the projected period?

What direction is the Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market in future?

What are the key market drivers in the Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market?

What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market manufacturers?

What are the key developments and trends taking over the Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market?

Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market?

Best Research Reports for You-

Animal Drug Compounding Market -

Detailed industry analysis reveals that revenue from animal drug compounding will surge to a market valuation of US$ 4.03 Bn by the end of 2031.

Outsourced Clinical Trials & Formulation Market -

The global outsourced clinical trials & formulation market is set to record a market value of US$ 14.1 Bn in 2022, and expand at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach a market valuation of US$ 19.6 Bn by the end of 2027.

About PersistenceMarketResearch:

PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against rep/uted organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.

Media Contact:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway,7th Floor New York City, NY 10007 United States

Call +1-646-568-7751

Call +1 800-961-0353

sales@persistencemarketresearch.com