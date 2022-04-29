UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law Hosts Intellectual Property Summer Institute (IPSI)

Ranked Top 10 in IP for 30 Years in a Row Micky Minhas, JD/LLM '97, Director of UNH Franklin Pierce Center for Intellectual Property Franklin Pierce School of Law Welcomes You

Summer sessions explore trending intellectual property topics

CONCORD, NH, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, a top-10 ranked IP law school in the US, will provide students and lawyers with the unique opportunity to access world-class faculty, researchers, and industry professionals and learn about today’s trending topics in intellectual property at its popular annual Intellectual Property Summer Institute (IPSI), offered both online and in-person on its Concord, NH, campus, May 23-July 1.

IPSI faculty include diverse leaders in the intellectual property field. Offered 1- and 2-credit courses include:

• Metaverse and Web3: Regulatory and Contractual Aspects with Jon Garon, Director of Intellectual Property, Cybersecurity, and Technology Law Program, Nova Southeastern University ~ Residential Course

• From Traditional Media to Social Media with Chris Reed, Senior Vice President of Intellectual Property, Content Protection, and Litigation, Fox Corporation ~ Online Course

• Fashion Law with Dawn Buonocore Atlas, Vice President, Enforcement and Assistant General Counsel of Calvin Klein, Inc. ~ Online Course with Required Residential Component

• Name, Image, and Likeness in Sports with Michael McCann, Professor of Law and Director of the Sports & Entertainment Institute, UNH Franklin Pierce ~ Online Course

• Pharmaceutical Patents with Richard Kurz, Partner at Haug Partners ~ Online Course

• Intellectual Property Management with Robert O’Connell, Sr. Director and Assoc. General Counsel, Intellectual Property, at Dexcom, Inc. ~ Online Course

• Standards-Related Essential Patents (SEPs) and FRAND with Ilkka Rahnasto, Senior Vice President at Marconi ~ Online Course

• Video Gaming and Intellectual Property with Jessica Harrison, Partner at Resolute Legal ~ Online Course

• Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and the Law with Samson Williams, President at Crowdfunding Professional Association and Adjunct Professor at UHN Franklin Pierce, and George Pullen, Chief Economist at MilkyWayEconomy ~ Residential Course

• Intellectual Property Taxation with Mary LaFrance, IGT Professor of Intellectual Property Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas ~ Residential Course

• Intellectual Property Valuation with Gordon Smith, Director of Associated Utility Services, Inc. (AUS) ~ Online Course

“We are thrilled to have such an elite group of IP professionals teaching these courses both virtually and in-person,” said Micky Minhas, Director of the Franklin Pierce Center for Intellectual Property and 1997 JD/LLM graduate of UNH Franklin Pierce. “Students and practitioners from all over the world have an unprecedented opportunity to learn and network with the best-of-the-best in IP.”

IPSI welcomes law students, practicing attorneys, and other legal professionals to join one or more of the classes listed above. Click here to learn more and to register for the course(s) of your choosing. Special discounted course rates are provided for international students.

UNH Franklin Pierce has ranked in the Top 10 for Intellectual Property for more than 30 years by US News & World Report. For more information about the school’s IP programs, please visit Intellectual Property Law Program | University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law.