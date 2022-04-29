New Deputy Director of Compliance Unit Named

Submit Release
FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Clay Weaver, Correctional Senior Manager in the Office of Professional Standards (OPS), to Deputy Director, Compliance Unit, effective May 1, 2022. Weaver will assist with the management of the agency’s Compliance Unit, including the Prison Rape Elimination Act, audits and American Correctional Association (ACA) accreditation, policy administration, and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“During his 33-year tenure, Clay has worked his way up through the ranks displaying exceptional leadership qualities in each position he has held,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We are confident that his extensive correctional knowledge will benefit the Compliance Unit.”

Weaver began his career with the agency in 1989 as a Correctional Officer at Central State Prison. In 1994, he transferred to Pulaski State Prison in the same position, and in 1998 he was promoted to a Basic Correctional Officer Training Captain with the Georgia Corrections Academy.   In 2014, he was promoted as Manager with the POST Certification Unit, and in 2017, Weaver was promoted to the Office of Professional Standards as a Correctional Senior Manager with the Audit Team, where he currently serves.

Weaver holds a Master of Science degree in Public Safety Administration from Columbus State University Command College. He has completed the following departmental training: Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Probation Officer Training,  Post Instructor Training, Basic Management Training, and Correctional Leadership Institute.

 

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising nearly 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov

