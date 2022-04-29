New Director of Compliance Unit Named

Tomekia Jordan Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Tomekia Jordan, Special Agent in Charge of the North Region, to Director of the Compliance Unit, effective May 1, 2022. Jordan will provide management of the agency’s Compliance Unit, including the Prison Rape Elimination Act, audits and American Correctional Association (ACA) accreditation, policy administration, and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Tomekia’s broad range of correctional knowledge will serve her well as she takes on her new role as Director of Compliance,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We are confident that under her leadership, the Compliance Unit will continue to set the standard in developing and implementing best practices in our correctional facilities.”

Jordan began her career with the agency in 1999 as a Correctional Officer at Augusta State Medical Prison. In 2006, she was promoted to Administrative Assistant at Scott State Prison (SP), and in 2011, she was promoted to Criminal Investigator with the Office of Investigations and Compliance. In 2014, she was promoted to Assistant Special Agent in Charge with the Office of Professional Standards, and in 2020 she was promoted to Special Agent in Charge, where she currently serves.

Jordan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, a Master’s degree in Counseling/Psychology from Troy University, and a Master’s degree in Public Safety Administration from Columbus State University. She has completed the following departmental training: Basic Correctional Officer Training, Georgia Public Safety and Training Center Basic Law Enforcement Academy, and Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Academy.

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising nearly 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov