The Pregnant Fitness Journey Leading an Exercise Revolution (For Two at a Time)

As Featured in Vogue, Elle, Women’s Health Mag

Bumps and Burpees Logo

Imagine you are mid-workout; you look to your side and see a pregnant woman lifting weights – what are your immediate thoughts?

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Best-selling author and personal trainer Charlie Barker is smashing the stigma around exercise during pregnancy with Bumps & Burpees.

“When I found out about my second pregnancy I knew I was in a unique position to connect with mums-to-be across the world! They’re able to join a fitness class and think ‘oh, she looks like me. I can do this’. I wanted to show that they are not alone, they are not failing, and I am here to help them feel their best mentally and physically.” – Charlie Barker, Founder – Bumps & Burpees

For seven months now, the Bumps & Burpees community have been following Charlie’s fitness journey while joining on their own. Beyond the physical capacity of the program, the network of expecting mothers share in the day-to-day realities of their situation. Cardio, weight training, and dealing with toddlers walking in are all the name of the game for Bumps & Burpees!

“The style is very authentic so when things aren’t perfect I show that! When my toddler comes in in the middle of a class I keep it in. When expecting mums need to carry things, we show them how to do it safely. I want everyone to see themselves in me and relate to the lifestyle I am leading. ie not perfect, and not luxury. I am a “normal” mum with normal challenges, like everyone else. I want everyone who follows me to feel like I am a friend going through it with them.”

Charlie’s down-to-earth and inclusive approach to fitness has seen her grow to become one of the communities leading personalities. Since founding Bumps & Burpees in 2014, Charlie has released the best-selling acclaimed book Bumps and Burpees, created and taught on the FIIT post-natal plan, and has become the pre/post-natal trainer on Alice Living’s app.

Mothers and mothers-to-be can join the Bumps & Burpees community at https://boon.tv/bumpsandburpees.

Follow Charlie's social media here: https://www.instagram.com/charlielaunder/?hl=en

Visit The Bumps & Burpees website here: https://bumpsandburpees.com

Pete Bassett
Quite Great ltd
+44 7540 368562
email us here

