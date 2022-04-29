High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Size Worth 16.67 billion by 2031| Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market is expected to clock US$ ~16.67 billion by 2031 owing to rising use of HPLC in drug development process and new system launches

Growth Engines

Companies in the market are focusing on launching advanced HPLC systems and components. For instance, in November 2020, PerkinElmer Inc. launched a new HPLC, UHPLC, and next-generation software solution (LC 300TM platform and SimplicityChromTM software). Similarly, in March 2020, Scion Instruments launched new LC6000 series HPLC to their range of chromatography products.

The global high-performance liquid chromatograph (HPLC) market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Product Type, Application and Region

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’

Based on product type, the HPLC market has been segmented into

Instruments

Consumables

Accessories

Instruments segment is further bifurcated into HPLC systems, detectors, pumps, and fraction collectors. Consumables segment is categorized into columns, filters, and other consumables. Instruments segment held the largest share of the HPLC market in 2020. Growing use of HPLC results in drug approval process and launch of technologically advanced products are fueling the growth of this segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Regionally, the global HPLC market has been segmented into:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW).

North America held the largest share of the global HPLC market in 2020. Increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical companies, technological advancements, and growing clinical use of HPLC tests are some of the factors attributing to the growth of HPLC market in this region. Moreover, presence of the prominent players and new product launches are also driving the market growth in this region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global HPLC market include are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Waters

Shimadzu Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Hamilton Company

Tosoh Bioscience GmbH

Cytiva

Among others

