11 Things One Might Not Know About Grant Cardone Scientologist
There's something encouraging about Scientologist Grant CardoneAVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s likely that one already knows something about Grant Cardone Scientologist of great reputation. Grant Cardone is a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and company owner headquartered in Miami. He is a New York Times best-selling author and philanthropist. Cardone is the CEO of Cardone Capital, Cardone Enterprises, Cardone Training Technologies, and Cardone University, all of which are privately held businesses.
Cardone is also the creator and head of the Grant Cardone Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps impoverished youngsters with financial literacy. He also belongs to the Church of Scientology, which he has been a member of for many years.
Cardone, a popular public speaker, and sales strategist were recently named by Forbes as one of the world's top social media business influencers. He is widely recognized as the world's best crowdfunded, having raised more than $600 million in equity through various social media platforms. But read on to find out some really interesting facts about Grant Cardone Scientologist that one probably didn't know.
1. Grant Cardone didn’t hit his stride until after age 45. If one looks at his career trajectory, it goes along pretty flat until then, when it pretty much goes straight up. He credits this to his fortuitous introduction to Scientology at that age.
2. Grant is a devout Catholic and was even an altar boy as a child. He still considers himself to be Catholic and considers Scientology as a way to be a better person and make life a kind of heaven on earth.
3. Mr. Cardone was fired from his first seven jobs. It wasn’t until years later that he found a path toward working hard without working himself into a state of stress.
4. Grant was popular even in high school; as a Freshman, he was voted as most popular. Still, he had trouble feeling comfortable speaking in front of others until he took a $19 Scientology course that gave him the confidence that enables him to speak in front of large crowds today.
5. Grant is considered one of the top salesmen in the country now, but as a teen he absolutely hated sales. He was even fired from Mcdonald's, which is no easy feat! Later on, he was fired from his job as a car salesman when he was 29.
6. That same year, at the age of 29, Grant started his own consulting company, called GC Enterprises. It’s still in business right now.
7. Grant is a devoted family man with a beautiful wife and two children. He credits Scientology for helping him become the kind of man that a woman like Elena would be attracted to.
8. Through his businesses as well as personal funds, Grant Cardone Scientologist has given away millions of dollars to help others. Before Scientology, he says, he never gave away a dime because he had been insecure about money.
9. Grant hasn’t had an easy life. Grant’s father passed away when Grant was only a 10-year-old boy. He lost a brother, Curtis, when Curtis was just 25 years old. Grant has since lost his mother, who died only a day after Grant’s first child was born.
10. Grant loves dogs! He owns two Great Danes, two chocolate Labradors, and a Doberman Pincer.
11. Grant is a nature lover, too. He’s an avid student of nature and can identify most plants and flowers.
