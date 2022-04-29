Submit Release
Global Clinical PCR Market Size - Forecasts to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Clinical PCR Market is projected to grow from USD 8.41 billion in 2022 to USD 11.24 billion at a CAGR value of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027.

The major drivers of the clinical PCR market are the growing incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders among the population, increasing investment in the adoption of PCR tests, advancements in testing techniques such as ddPCR, and the growing applicability of PCR tests.


Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the RT-PCR segment is expected to be the largest segment in the clinical PCR market from 2022 to 2027
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • As per the indication outlook, the genetic disorder sequencing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the clinical PCR market from 2022 to 2027
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global clinical PCR market from 2022 to 2027
  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMérieux SA, Laboratory Corporation of America, Quest Diagnostics, Hologic, Inc., Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioFire Defense, LLC, Co-Diagnostics, Inc., PCR Biosystems, PCR-Dx, Curiosity Diagnostic, Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., 1drop Inc., Exact Sciences Laboratories, LumiraDx UK Ltd., and Sherlock BioSciences, Inc., among others, are some of the key players in the clinical PCR market

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Standard / Conventional PCR
  • Real Time PCR
  • Others

Indication Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Infectious Disease
  • Cancer
  • Genetic Disorder
  • Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA



You just read:

Global Clinical PCR Market Size - Forecasts to 2027

