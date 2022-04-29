Global Clinical PCR Market Size - Forecasts to 2027
Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMérieux SA, Laboratory Corporation of America, Quest Diagnostics, Hologic, Inc., Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioFire Defense, LLC, Co-Diagnostics, Inc., PCR Biosystems, PCR-Dx, Curiosity Diagnostic, Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., 1drop Inc., Exact Sciences Laboratories, LumiraDx UK Ltd., and Sherlock BioSciences, Inc., among others, are some of the key players in the clinical PCR market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Clinical PCR Market is projected to grow from USD 8.41 billion in 2022 to USD 11.24 billion at a CAGR value of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027.
The major drivers of the clinical PCR market are the growing incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders among the population, increasing investment in the adoption of PCR tests, advancements in testing techniques such as ddPCR, and the growing applicability of PCR tests.
Browse 155 Market Data Tables and 133 Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Clinical PCR Market - Forecast to 2027’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the RT-PCR segment is expected to be the largest segment in the clinical PCR market from 2022 to 2027
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- As per the indication outlook, the genetic disorder sequencing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the clinical PCR market from 2022 to 2027
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global clinical PCR market from 2022 to 2027
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMérieux SA, Laboratory Corporation of America, Quest Diagnostics, Hologic, Inc., Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioFire Defense, LLC, Co-Diagnostics, Inc., PCR Biosystems, PCR-Dx, Curiosity Diagnostic, Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., 1drop Inc., Exact Sciences Laboratories, LumiraDx UK Ltd., and Sherlock BioSciences, Inc., among others, are some of the key players in the clinical PCR market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/clinical-pcr-market-3783
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Standard / Conventional PCR
- Real Time PCR
- Others
Indication Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Infectious Disease
- Cancer
- Genetic Disorder
- Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238