ID R&D ranks first for voice biometrics and liveness detection in SASV 2022 Challenge

The performance achieved by the combined solution paves the way for a variety of security applications that can benefit from the convenience of voice biometrics

NEW YORK, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ID R&D, a provider of top-performing voice and face biometrics and liveness technology, today announced that its IDVoice Verified product ranked first among 23 submissions in both speaker verification and spoof detection accuracy in the SASV 2022 Challenge. This is the most recent of several strong performances by ID R&D in voice algorithm evaluations, with each serving to further establish ID R&D’s technical leadership in voice biometrics and liveness detection. The results further demonstrate the suitability of speaker verification for applications that demand both convenience and security, such as mobile authentication.

SASV stands for “spoofing-aware speaker verification”, and it is the first event to simultaneously evaluate biometric matching and spoof detection accuracy. It is conducted through a collaboration between global commercial entities and academic institutions with advanced programs in voice biometrics. The results demonstrate the ability of IDVoice Verified to perform accurate speaker verification while also providing reliable spoof detection. Both functions are critical for security applications, particularly in light of the advancement and proliferation of synthetic speech technologies. ID R&D also placed first in the Short-duration Speaker Verification Challenge (SdSVC), and earned strong results in the NIST Speaker Recognition Evaluation.

“ID R&D was eager to participate in a challenge that recognizes the importance of biometric matching and liveness detection working in unison,” said Alexey Khitrov, CEO at ID R&D. “Our consistent performance in evaluations reflects the market leadership that our R&D investments have earned for our voice products, and we’re pleased to be seeing our efforts translate to more convenient security for so many users.”

ID R&D’s IDVoice Verified solution combines the voice verification biometric engine provided by IDVoice® with IDLive® Voice passive voice liveness detection to create a high-performance solution for strong authentication and fraud prevention. Before determining a voice match, IDVoice Verified first ensures that the voice sample is provided by a live person and not a recording or synthesized speech.

About ID R&D

ID R&D, a Mitek company, is an award-winning provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics and liveness detection. With one of the strongest R&D teams in the industry, ID R&D consistently delivers innovative, best-in-class biometric capabilities that raise the bar in terms of usability and performance. Our proven products have achieved superior results in industry-leading challenges, third-party testing, and real-world deployments in more than 60 countries. ID R&D’s solutions are available for easy integration with mobile, web, messaging, and telephone channels, as well as in smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other IoT devices. ID R&D is based in New York, NY. Learn more at www.idrnd.ai.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual’s identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com.