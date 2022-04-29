Park Holidays UK adds more new parks to its portfolio

Waterside Cornwall will be re-named Bodmin Holiday Park by its new owners, Park Holidays UK Burghead Beach Caravan Park on Scotland's Moray Firth

Major holiday parks operator Park Holidays UK has acquired three additional parks as the group continues its expansion across Britain.

These new parks will help us serve even better the growing demand for domestic holidays, and we will be investing substantially in them” — Tony Clish, Park Holidays UK

CARLISLE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major holiday parks operator Park Holidays UK has acquired three additional parks as the group continues its expansion across Britain.

The two new parks in Scotland and one in Cornwall mean that the company's portfolio now comprises 43 parks providing family-centred holiday opportunities.

Park Holidays UK director Tony Clish says the acquisitions will allow it to serve even better the growing demand for domestic holidays in Britain.

"This is a quality-driven market which comprises both holiday home rentals and the sale of holiday homes in beautiful and well cared-for environments.

"Our three new parks all meet the high standards we require, and we will now invest even further in their guest facilities, infrastructure, and holiday accommodation.

"We now enter an exciting new phase of our expansion in Britain's most dynamic tourism sector, and will continue delivering first-class experience at an affordable cost," said Mr Clish.

In Scotland, Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park and Burghead Beach Caravan Park are both situated on the Moray Firth near Elgin in an area known as the "Riviera of the north".

Their dramatically beautiful locations, warmed by the Gulf Stream, provide over 250 pitches in total including holiday lodges and caravan holiday homes.

The two parks are close to Silver Sands Holiday Park which Park Holidays UK acquired a year ago, and where it has since invested over £2 million including a new entertainments centre.

In the West Country, Park Holidays UK now owns Waterside Cornwall near Bodmin which extends over almost 100 acres of tranquil countryside just 10 miles from the Eden Project.

To be re-named Bodmin Holiday Park, its grounds feature fishing lakes and woodlands as well as a range of guest facilities which include a restaurant, bar, swimming pool and gym.

Currently providing around 70 holiday lodges, the company says there could be an opportunity to more than double that number in the future.

"These three long-established parks have received substantial investment over the years by their previous owners who, like us, recognise the imperative of top standards," said Mr Clish.

"They will now benefit from additional investment by Park Holidays UK, though with sensitivity to their individual characteristics and identities which customers clearly enjoy."

There is more information about Park Holidays UK, which was founded over 35 years ago, on its website at www.ParkHolidays.com.

ends

Media enquiries to PR consultant Jon Boston on 01768 895225

or Geoff Barnes on 01424 234 234

