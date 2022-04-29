PHILIPPINES, April 29 - Press Release April 29, 2022 Pangilinan: Hindi pa tapos ang boksing HOPE springs eternal for Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan who remains optimistic of a come-from-behind win in the vice-presidential race in the May 9, 2022. Pangilinan, who is running in tandem with Vice-President Leni Robredo, cited the last two presidential elections where candidates who were at the bottom of the surveys emerged winners. "Noong 2016, yung number 4 sa surveys nung March ay nanalo, si Duterte. Noong 2010, si Binay ay number 4, 17 percent. So hindi ibig sabihin dahil ikaw ay huli sa survey -- in fact sa nakaraang dalawang eleksyon, yung huli sa survey ang naging presidente at bise presidente. So hindi ibig sabihin dahil huli ay tapos na ang boksing," the vice presidential candidate said in an interview with radio dzRH aired Friday (https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=370467901674664). Pangilinan said the momentum is going their way as seen in the jump in their numbers in various surveys, including social media polls. The people attending their rallies are also a testament of the massive support for their programs. "Sa halos apat na dekada wala pa akong nakikitang ganitong energy....tayo ay very optimistic sa takbo ng kampanya at sa init ng suporta ng ating mga kababayan," he said. Pangilinan called on the public to be vigilant to ensure they will be able to vote and will not be a victim of disenfranchisement. A number of voters have raised alarm after not finding their names or getting the notice that they have been reactivated based on the Comelec's voter finder list. He said voters should continue to verify from the Comelec or their respective precincts and not be discouraged from voting. Pangilinan said he and Robredo will double their hard work in the final stretch of the campaign to make more people aware of their platform, and not merely rely on surveys. "Pababa iyong kanila, paakyat naman itong sa atin, pero sa huling banda dahil sa taumbayan na nakikita na ang unti-unting pagpapasya, pagdating ng araw ng halalan dun ang survey na pinakamahalaga," he said. Pangilinan thanked anew their volunteers and the people who in their little ways are moving to make them win. He said 91-year-old Sister Michelle from Baguio made rosaries for the attendees in a rally. Mang Alfredo, a taho vendor, donated his day's earnings to Robredo-Pangilinan volunteers when he saw them packing relief goods for the victims of Typhoon Odette. And, Tatay Neg, the 87-year-old farmer who continues to till the soil is campaigning for Pangilinan among his fellow farmers. "Taumbayan pa rin ang pinakamakapangyarihan sa halalan. Gamitin natin ang kapangyarihang ito para sa mas magandang bukas," Pangilinan said.