Air quality approval renewed for Irving Pulp and Paper Ltd.

CANADA, April 29 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government will issue a new Class 1 air quality approval for the Irving Pulp and Paper Reversing Falls Mill in Saint John.

The company operates a complex that consists of a kraft pulp mill that produces about 1,000 tonnes per day of bleached kraft pulp from both hardwood and softwood and a tissue mill that produces about 200 tonnes of tissue per day. The complex was commissioned in the early 1990s.

The company's current approval expires on May 31, with the new five-year approval taking effect on June 1. The approval follows a public consultation process that included a public review, which ran from November 25, 2021 to April 1, 2022.

The information, along with approval conditions, can be viewed on the Department of Environment and Local Government website or at any regional office of the department.

Class 1 major industries are required to comply with the Air Quality Regulation under the Clean Air Act, and to operate under the terms and conditions established in the approval to operate.

 

29-04-22

