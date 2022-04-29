Paper Crafters Rave About Their Favorite Crafting Company in This Facebook Fan Group

Members birthdays are celebrated every day of the year.

Members birthdays are celebrated every day of the year.

An example of challenges and games hosted on the Altenew Fan Group

An example of challenges and games hosted on the Altenew Fan Group

A group of paper crafters with a similar love for Altenew share a special community in this inspiring Facebook fan group.

Before I started the Fan group I didn't have any crafty friends and felt isolated. Over the last few years the Fan Group has grown to be a hive of inspiration and creativity.”
— Terri Koszler, Altenew Fan Group Founder
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media is a platform that connects people who share all sorts of hobbies, interests, and passions. But what happens when you use social media to discuss a shared love for a popular paper crafting company? The Altenew Facebook Fan Group does just that.
This Facebook group has been active since 2016 and has served as a safe space for paper crafters to share their Altenew love and their latest crafting projects. It has also been a place for crafters to learn about crafting world news, keep up with the latest crafting trends and releases, and connect with others who share a similar passion. Most notably, the group has offered crafters a chance to connect to a crafting community.

The Altenew Facebook Fan Group currently is home to over 9,500 members from around the world. The platform provides these members with the opportunity to interact with others they may not have otherwise met. The crafters give each other crafting tips and inspiration that keeps them motivated to craft throughout the year.

It also provides the opportunity to give back and serve their communities together - a wholesome shared experience involving card drives, charity giveaways, and other noble ventures.

The group was first started by the paper crafter Terri Koszler who saw benefit in connecting crafters together on a shared virtual platform. “I started the Fan Group as I wanted a place to meet other crafters who were as passionate about Altenew's products as I am,” Terri shared. “Before I started the Fan group I didn't have any crafty friends and felt isolated. Over the last few years the Fan Group has grown to be a hive of inspiration and creativity. I feel lucky to have made so many new friends who share my passion and provide support, inspiration and friendship. I love to see people's take on new products, share ideas and look forward to many more years of creative friendships. The fan group has become my happy place.”

The Altenew Facebook Fan Group has certainly become a happy place for so many around the world.

Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿

Visit www.altenew.com today and get started on your crafting journey!

Nabil Rab
Altenew
+ 1-315-967-2003
email us here

Virtual Fan Group for Crafters: How to Join This Supportive and Loving Community

You just read:

Paper Crafters Rave About Their Favorite Crafting Company in This Facebook Fan Group

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Nabil Rab
Altenew
+ 1-315-967-2003
Company/Organization
Altenew
3005 Milton Ave
Syracuse, New York, 13209
United States
315-967-2003
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural and versatile designs in paper crafting products. We know that personal, delicate touches of a hand-made card or scrapbook page can bring joy to people that are important in our lives and we are proud to create products that help inspire alluring projects/creations.

Altenew

More From This Author
Paper Crafters Rave About Their Favorite Crafting Company in This Facebook Fan Group
Altenew Academy: Inspiring Paper Crafters of All Skill Levels Through Online Card Making Classes
Paper Crafting Company Helps Crafters Earn Through Sharing Their Handmade Creations
View All Stories From This Author