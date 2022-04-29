Paper Crafters Rave About Their Favorite Crafting Company in This Facebook Fan Group
A group of paper crafters with a similar love for Altenew share a special community in this inspiring Facebook fan group.
Before I started the Fan group I didn't have any crafty friends and felt isolated. Over the last few years the Fan Group has grown to be a hive of inspiration and creativity.”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media is a platform that connects people who share all sorts of hobbies, interests, and passions. But what happens when you use social media to discuss a shared love for a popular paper crafting company? The Altenew Facebook Fan Group does just that.
— Terri Koszler, Altenew Fan Group Founder
This Facebook group has been active since 2016 and has served as a safe space for paper crafters to share their Altenew love and their latest crafting projects. It has also been a place for crafters to learn about crafting world news, keep up with the latest crafting trends and releases, and connect with others who share a similar passion. Most notably, the group has offered crafters a chance to connect to a crafting community.
The Altenew Facebook Fan Group currently is home to over 9,500 members from around the world. The platform provides these members with the opportunity to interact with others they may not have otherwise met. The crafters give each other crafting tips and inspiration that keeps them motivated to craft throughout the year.
It also provides the opportunity to give back and serve their communities together - a wholesome shared experience involving card drives, charity giveaways, and other noble ventures.
The group was first started by the paper crafter Terri Koszler who saw benefit in connecting crafters together on a shared virtual platform. “I started the Fan Group as I wanted a place to meet other crafters who were as passionate about Altenew's products as I am,” Terri shared. “Before I started the Fan group I didn't have any crafty friends and felt isolated. Over the last few years the Fan Group has grown to be a hive of inspiration and creativity. I feel lucky to have made so many new friends who share my passion and provide support, inspiration and friendship. I love to see people's take on new products, share ideas and look forward to many more years of creative friendships. The fan group has become my happy place.”
The Altenew Facebook Fan Group has certainly become a happy place for so many around the world.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
Visit www.altenew.com today and get started on your crafting journey!
Nabil Rab
Altenew
+ 1-315-967-2003
email us here
Virtual Fan Group for Crafters: How to Join This Supportive and Loving Community