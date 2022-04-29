Big Data and Analytics Services Market To Leverage Continuous Intelligence For Improved Decision-Making

Big Data and Analytics Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The continuous intelligence is one of the key big data and analytics services market trends. Continuous intelligence is a device that has combined real-time analytics with business operations, it makes use of historical and current knowledge to improve decision-making or to help make decisions. It leverages a variety of technologies such as optimization, business rule management, event stream processing, augmented analytics, and machine learning. Many companies leveraged continuous intelligence to achieve (or retain) a competitive advantage throughout 2020. Also, Gartner expects that by 2022 more than 50 per cent of the modern business structure will use continuous intelligence that uses real-time context data to improve decisions.

The global big data and analytics services market size is expected grow from $107.85 billion in 2021 to $121.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The growth in the big data and analytics services market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The big data and analytics service market share is expected to reach $196.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.8%.

The increasing growth of integration of internet of things in daily lives is a key factor driving the growth of the big data and analytics services market. When organizations take a hold of the data for the purpose of research, IoT serves as a major source for that data and this is the point where the position of big data in IoT comes into the picture. IoT devices produce a huge amount of unstructured data, which are stored in the big data network and this data largely depends on 3V factors such as volume, velocity and variety. About 44 trillion gigabytes of data is were generated by the Internet of Things in the year 2020. With the increasing number of connected devices, in 2020, more than 10 billion sensors and computers were connected to the Internet. Therefore, increasing growth of internet of things is expected to drive the growth of the big data and analytics services market.

Major players covered in the global big data and analytics services market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., Teradata Corporation, Amazon Web Services, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Corporation, Alteryx, SiSense, Splunk Inc., Google, AWS, Talend, Salesforce, Micro Focus, HPE, MicroStrategy, Adobe, ThoughtSpot, Qlik, Informatica, Cloudera, Palantir Technologies, VMware Inc., Treasure Data, Inc., Striim, Splice Machine, Pentaho and New Relic.

TBRC’s global big data and analytics services market research report is segmented by deployment mode into on-premise, cloud, others, by application into customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, spatial analytics, workforce analytics, risk and credit analytics, transportation analytics, others, by vertical into transportation and logistics, BFSI, travel and hospitality, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, others, by organization size into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises.

