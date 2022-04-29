Cybersecurity Services Market Tackles Hyper-Connected Workplace Risks With AI And Machine Learning Integration

Cybersecurity Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cybersecurity Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leveraging AI, machine learning and blockchain technologies for cyber defense is a key trend shaping the cybersecurity services market outlook. Cybersecurity vendors integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning principles into their solutions to tackle crucial hyper-connected workplace risks, with quicker identification, prevention and responsiveness capabilities, the advances in technology, such as AI and machine learning, turn the tables against cybercrime. Vade Secure is one of the worlds 's largest e-mail security firms, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to defend more than 600 million mailboxes in 76 countries from a range of attacks comprising spear phishing, ransomware and malware. In June 2020, the firm received an investment of more than $75 million from General Catalyst and plans to extend the use of AI to secure inboxes all over the globe. Cybersecurity specialists are therefore leveraging AI and machine learning technology to resolve the emerging cyber threats facing individuals, companies and governments.

Read more on the Global Cybersecurity Services Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cybersecurity-services-global-market-report

The global cybersecurity services market size is expected grow from $72.92 billion in 2021 to $82.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The growth in the cybersecurity services market t is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cybersecurity services market is expected to reach $134.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%.

The increasing instances of massive cyber-attacks are a key factor driving the growth of the cybersecurity services market. The primary motive behind cybercrimes is political competition, financial gain, negative credibility, foreign competition and radical involvement of religious groups. Most cyber-attacks are for financial gain. According to the cybersecurity services market overview, the increasing instances of massive cyber-attacks compel companies to integrate cybersecurity in their systems and functionality to prevent crashing thereby driving the growth of the cybersecurity services market.

Major players covered in the global cybersecurity services market are Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Check Point Software Technologies, Oracle, Trend Micro., Cyber Ark Software Ltd., FireEye Inc., Imperva Inc., ProofPoint, Inc., Micro Focus, RSA Security, Sophos, Splunk, Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCL Technologies Limited, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro Limited, Qualys, Dell Technologies Inc., AVG Technologies NV and Intel Security (Intel Corporation).

TBRC’s global cybersecurity services market analysis report is segmented by security type into network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security, others, by user type into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises, by industry vertical into aerospace and defense, BFSI, public sector, retail, healthcare, IT and telecom, energy and utilities, manufacturing, others.

Cybersecurity Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security), By User Type (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry Verticals (Aerospace and Defense, BFSI, Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a cybersecurity services market overview, forecast cybersecurity services market size and growth for the whole market, cybersecurity services market segments, geographies, cybersecurity services market trends, cybersecurity services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Cybersecurity Services Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3796&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2022 – By Solution (Network Security, Cloud Application Security, End-point Security, Secure Web Gateway, Internet Security), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On Premises), By End-Use (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation, Energy and Utilities) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cybersecurity-global-market-report

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (IP VPN, Mobile VPN, Cloud VPN, Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)), By Component (Solution, Services), By Connectivity (Site-To-Site, Remote Access, Extranet), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By End-User (BFSI, Manufacturing Healthcare, Telecom And IT, Government) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-private-network-global-market-report

Cloud Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Software as a service (SaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Business Process as a service (BPaaS)), By End-User Industry (BFSI, Media And Entertainment, IT and Telecommunications, Energy And Utilities, Government And Public Sector, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing), By Application (Storage, Backup, And Disaster Recovery, Application Development and Testing, Database Management, Business Analytics, Integration and Orchestration, Customer Relationship Management), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/