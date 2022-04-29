BPO Business Analytics Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

The global business process outsourcing (BPO) business analytics market is expected to grow at an annual growth rate of 21.7% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPO Business analytics , which is a subset of data management solution and business intelligence refers to the utilization of processes or approaches such as predictive analytics, data mining, and statistical analysis to analyze, summarize and transform data into meaningful information, identify and forecast trends and outcomes, and ultimately make decisions based on logic and research to succeed in the business world.

Business analytics is a function of BPO organizations that, when effectively utilized, maximizes the value of data, unearths insights, and helps build plans to most effectively respond to customer demand. As a result of the rise in social media, the Internet, and smartphone users, the data volume across BPO companies is growing exponentially. Business analytics is becoming increasingly integral for strategic decision-making to use historical data from past performance to forecast future trends. Business analytics emerge as a key element in the automation of business processes among BPO's. More BPO companies rely on business analytics technology to improve productivity and offer better customer service. Businesses in the BPO sector can greatly benefit from business analytics because of the amount of data they gather.



Drivers



The BPO Industry is Experiencing High Growth across Regions.



The business process outsourcing industry is the fastest-growing information technology-enabled services sector segment globally. Economies of scale, cost advantage, risk mitigation, utilization improvement, and superior competency, all these factors have all contributed to the growth and success of the BPO industry. Businesses across all industries have adopted business process outsourcing solutions to reduce costs and grow their businesses. Business process outsourcing solutions include numerous benefits, including cost efficiency, higher flexibility, better quality and performance, more competitive advantages, and increased diversity of skills, among others. Availing developing countries of business process outsourcing has saved Western countries on taxes.

List of Key Vendors Covered in this Report:-

Accenture PLC

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Exlservice Holdings Inc.

Genpact Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Infosys Limited

Mu Sigma Inc.

NTT DATA Corporation

TATA Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Wipro Limited

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP



Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the BPO Business Analytics Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency. Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.



Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

BPO Business Analytics Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the BPO Business Analytics Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, BPO Business Analytics Market Sizing, Analysis Tables



Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this BPO Business Analytics Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the potential of the BPO Business Analytics Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global BPO Business Analytics Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in BPO Business Analytics Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in BPO Business Analytics Market?

Which region has the highest investments in BPO Business Analytics Market?

What are the latest research and activities in BPO Business Analytics Market?

Who are the prominent players in BPO Business Analytics Market?

