AID FOR AIDS INTL (AFA) RECOGNIZES AZUL POSITIVO THROUGH THE DANIELA & BERNARD CHAPPARD AWARD FOR HIV PREVENTION

Azul Positivo Logo MHG Event Logo

AFA recognizes the Venezuelan non-profit Asociación Civil Acción Zuliana por la Vida, better known as Azul Positivo, for their work in helping people with HIV.

I am so pleased to be able to honor Azul Positivo and other similar organizations for the work they have accomplished. We celebrate them and are proud of the opportunity to support HIV prevention.” — Jesús Aguais, Director, AID FOR AIDS

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than 20 years, AID FOR AIDS has held its My Hero Gala, where public figures who have the courage and commitment to generate change in the world are recognized with the My Hero Award.

With the Daniela and Bernard Chappard Award, AID FOR AIDS seeks to increase the impact of its work, especially in Venezuela, by providing economic incentives to promote HIV prevention in the country. The award continues to advance the legacy of Bernard Chappard, who dedicated his life to HIV education and prevention.

This year, AID FOR AIDS International is recognizing the Venezuelan non-profit organization Asociación Civil Acción Zuliana por la Vida, founded in 2004 and better known as Azul Positivo,. A selection committee, composed of AIDS activists and members of the Venezuelan Network of People with HIV, was responsible for nominating organizations and choosing the winner.

Johan León Reyes, founding director of Azul Positivo, commented that the impetus for starting the organization was "to promote the prevention of sexually transmitted infections with special emphasis on Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) mainly in the population of men who have sex with men (MSM) and transgender people, motivated by the fact that there were no campaigns aimed at these key groups who are amongst the most affected by HIV."

Since its inception, Azul Positivo has collaborated with a number of partners on various campaigns, including training, prevention, and advocacy initiatives in defense of the human rights of people with HIV. In addition, this organization has been noted for being one of the first to apply early HIV testing in Venezuela by working jointly with UNHCR and UNAIDS.

It is for these reasons that the selection committee of the Daniela and Bernard Chappard Award for HIV prevention granted by AID FOR AIDS International, has chosen Azul Positivo to be honored this year, with the intention of highlighting, encouraging, and helping to expand the impact of the HIV treatment and prevention work of both organizations in the region.

In 2021, the Venezuelan NGO caught the world’s attention when five of its humanitarian workers were arrested and deprived of their freedom for one month. Although they have been released, they continue to be subjected to alternative precautionary measures and are prohibited from leaving the country.



The Director of AID FOR AIDS International Jesús Aguais said, “I am so pleased to be able to honor Azul Positivo and other similar organizations for the work they have accomplished. We celebrate them and are proud of the opportunity to support HIV prevention in the region.”

About Bernard Chappard

Bernard Chappard was a Frenchman who traveled to Venezuela as a young representative of a well-known brand of champagne and like many immigrants from the European continent, decided to establish his home in Venezuela. He had only one daughter, who died from AIDS related causes in 1996. As a result, he became a great advocate for HIV prevention through the Daniela Chappard Foundation.

The Foundation has since provided medical assistance, hosted educational workshops, and funded emotional support and preventive counseling programs for people with HIV.

Together with the Director of AFA Jesús Aguais, Chappard worked to bring a message of hope, prevention, and defense for people with HIV. In 2016, at 86 years of age, Bernard, unfortunately, died but he left a great legacy that will remain forever: he was the first father to publicly recognize that his daughter had died of AIDS related causes in Venezuela and used that painful situation to drive a powerful social impact movement in the country.

###

About AID FOR AIDS International (AFA):

AID FOR AIDS International (AFA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to empowering communities at risk of HIV and the population at large, by developing their abilities and capacities for comprehensive prevention through access to treatment, advocacy, education, and training to improve their quality of life and reduce stigma and discrimination.