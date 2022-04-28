Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/ Sex Offense Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B203825

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais                     

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B East, Royalton Barracks      

CONTACT#:802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Attempted Obstruction of Justice

 

ACCUSED: Pedro Rivera-Garcia                                            

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

In late 2021 Detectives with the Vermont State Police, Windsor County Special Investigation Unit was made aware of allegations regarding Pedro Rivera-Garcia being involved in a sexual relationship with a minor female under the age of 16.  A months long investigation has led to Rivera-Garcia’s arrest on 4/28/22.  Garcia-Rivera has been charged with 26 counts of Violations of Conditions of Release, one count of Sexual Assault, and one count of Attempted Obstruction of Justice.  Rivera-Garcia is currently incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, VT due to other pending charges.  He will be arraigned on the above charges on 4/29/22 at 1230 in Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division in White River Junction.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  4/29/22  1230          

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: no

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais

Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit

2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032

(Office) 802-234-9933

 

Royalton Barracks/ Sex Offense Arrest

