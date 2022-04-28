Royalton Barracks/ Sex Offense Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B203825

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B East, Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#:802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Attempted Obstruction of Justice

ACCUSED: Pedro Rivera-Garcia

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In late 2021 Detectives with the Vermont State Police, Windsor County Special Investigation Unit was made aware of allegations regarding Pedro Rivera-Garcia being involved in a sexual relationship with a minor female under the age of 16. A months long investigation has led to Rivera-Garcia’s arrest on 4/28/22. Garcia-Rivera has been charged with 26 counts of Violations of Conditions of Release, one count of Sexual Assault, and one count of Attempted Obstruction of Justice. Rivera-Garcia is currently incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, VT due to other pending charges. He will be arraigned on the above charges on 4/29/22 at 1230 in Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division in White River Junction.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/29/22 1230

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: no

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

