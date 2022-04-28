Royalton Barracks/ Sex Offense Arrest
CASE#: 21B203825
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B East, Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#:802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Attempted Obstruction of Justice
ACCUSED: Pedro Rivera-Garcia
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In late 2021 Detectives with the Vermont State Police, Windsor County Special Investigation Unit was made aware of allegations regarding Pedro Rivera-Garcia being involved in a sexual relationship with a minor female under the age of 16. A months long investigation has led to Rivera-Garcia’s arrest on 4/28/22. Garcia-Rivera has been charged with 26 counts of Violations of Conditions of Release, one count of Sexual Assault, and one count of Attempted Obstruction of Justice. Rivera-Garcia is currently incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, VT due to other pending charges. He will be arraigned on the above charges on 4/29/22 at 1230 in Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division in White River Junction.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/29/22 1230
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: no
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais
Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit
2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032
(Office) 802-234-9933