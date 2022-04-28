Queen Bee LLC Voluntary Recall

On April 28, 2022, Queen Bee LLC (Lovell, WY) issued a voluntary recall of candy products purchased within the last year. The voluntary recall impacts a variety of honey caramel candy products and chocolates that may contain undeclared allergens including tree nuts and dairy.

The impacted products were sold at Queen Bee Gardens and were also distributed via retail, wholesale, and direct sales nationwide with production dates through April 26, 2022. The undeclared tree nut allergen issue was identified as part of a result of a routine food safety inspection and the incorrectly labeled milk and tree nut allergen was the result of a label review. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Tree Nuts (macadamia nuts, coconut, pecans, walnuts, almonds, and cashews) and dairy (milk) may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Affected products can be identified by the following PLU codes:

Truffle Almond Coconut Classic - 788394 11025 2

All Milk Classic - 788394 11275 1

Black Forest Classic - 788394 11900 2

Carmel Classic - 788394 110005 4

Cherry Classic - 788394 11015 3

Dark on Dark Classic - 788394 11030 6

Dark Mint Classic - 788394 11035 1

Fudge Classic - 788394 11045 0

German Chocolate - 788394 11058 0

Grandma's Fudge Classic - 788394 11062 7

Huckleberry Classic - 788394 11057 3

Macadamia Classic - 788394 11060 3

Midnight Gold Classic - 788394 11070 2

Dark Raspberry Classic - 788394 10003 1

Bee Energy Bar - 788394 18559 5

Bee joyful - 788394 18565 6

QBee Honeycomb Toffee Milk - 788394 10404 6

QBee Honeycomb Toffee Dark - 788394 10504 3

QBee Sea Salt Caramel - 788394 110IO 8

English Toffee Milk Chocolate - 788394 10008 6

English Toffee M/C Bites - 788394 10015 4

English Toffee D/C Bites - 788394 10110 6

English Toffee Bites Individual - 788394 10115 1

English Toffee Dark Chocolate - 788394 10104 5

Honey Caramels Almond Coconut - 788394 12004 6

Honey Caramels Blue Raspberry - 788394 12675 8

Honey Caramels Butterscotch - 788394 12675 8

Honey Caramels Caramel Apple - 788394 12204 0

Honey Caramels Cinna Honey - 788394 12404 4

Honey Caramels Creamy Fudge - 788394 12354 2

Honey Caramels Huckleberry - 788394 12623 9

Honey Caramels The Mint - 788394 12760 1

Honey Caramels Pecan Pearl - 788394 12804 2

Honey Caramels Red Raspberry - 788394 12143 2

Honey Caramels Strawberry Lemonade - 788394 12154 8

Honey Caramels Vanilla - 788394 12332 0

Honeymoons Milk Chocolate Almond - 788394 14756 2

Honeymoons Dark Chocolate Almond - 788394 14792 0

Honeymoons Milk Chocolate Cashew - 788394 14828 6

Honeymoons Dark Chocolate Cashew - 788394 14864 4

Honeymoons Ivory Chocolate Cashew - 788394 14900 9

Honeymoons Milk Chocolate Pecan - 788394 14684 8

Honeymoons Dark Chocolate Pecan - 788394 14720 3

Honeymoons Ivory Chocolate Pecan - 788394 14730 0

Honeymoon Patties Mint Bee Patties - 788394 14896 5

Honeymoon Cinna-Bee Patties - 788394 14892 7

Toffee Bites patties gift box - 788394 17777 4

Honeymoon gift box - 788394 96108 3

Truffle Gift box - 788394 17655 5

Truffle Dark Gift Box - 788394 17660 9

Valentine Gift Box - 788394 17700 2

Chocolate Sampler - 788394 76511 7

The Wyoming Department of Agriculture is working with the facility to contact retailers across the state to remove the affected products from their shelves and has been actively tracking products from this recall.

Consumers who purchased this product at Queen Bee Gardens can bring the affected product into the store for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-307-548-2818 between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:00 pm MST, Monday through Friday to speak with the recall coordinator at Queen Bee LCC.

