Fort Lauderdale Woman Thanks Serenity Oaks Addiction Treatment Center for Helping Her Get Her Life Back

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Addiction can be a dark and lonely place, and it’s easy to lose hope. But even when a person feels they’ve lost the battle, everything can change, and hope returns. That was the experience of a Fort Lauderdale woman who found sobriety after 10 years of struggling. She was so grateful she wrote a heartfelt 5-star review of the treatment center where she found success.

Amy achieved her long-sought recovery at Serenity Oaks Wellness Center, an addiction treatment center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“I can’t say enough phenomenal things about this place,” Amy wrote about Serenity Oaks. “Going through their program gave me my life back. I had lived in a fog for over a decade and felt like I had no hope. From the time I walked through the door, I was treated with respect and compassion by every staff member.”

Serenity Oaks Wellness treats many different addictions involving both drugs and alcohol. The goal is to help clients clarify the source of their addiction, look at the habits and influences that led to their using drugs or alcohol as coping mechanisms, and find new healthier patterns.

Treatment is customized according to the nature of the misused substance, whether that’s alcohol, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, or prescription drugs. Therapy is also offered for dual diagnosis, in which substance abuse is accompanied by an underlying mental or emotional disorder. Many clients also are admitted for poly-drug use, combining multiple substances at once.

The program takes a comprehensive approach to addiction treatment. Like many others, it integrates medical and behavioral modalities but adds life skills and recreational therapy to cover all of the client’s needs: physical, mental, emotional, and social health. Its treatment specialists know that dependence affects all aspects of the client’s life and must be addressed holistically.

For Amy, the most valuable element of Serenity Oaks was the treatment team she worked with there.

“It is truly a team effort there,” she wrote. “From the therapists to all the behavioral techs, nurses, and everyone I encountered there, they all contributed to my recovery. Bella was my assigned therapist, but I had many others that always had their door open for me. Bella was wonderful and will always have a special place in my heart. Honestly, there are so many staff members there that I will never forget.”

“Team” truly describes the philosophy at Serenity Oaks Wellness. Here, clients and staff work together as one community. They walk each client’s journey together, creating a peaceful, fulfilling life free of chemical or alcoholic stimulation. In this judgment-free zone, clients can focus on their recovery and know that they have partners who are there to help them succeed.

Serenity Oaks’ physical facilities are a crucial part of the recovery process. They are located on 7.5 acres of naturally landscaped grounds, which creates an atmosphere of tranquility essential to recovery. Deluxe accommodations with comfortable amenities are not just pampering luxuries; they enable clients to focus on their recovery, feel positive about themselves, and see that a sober life can be a happy one.

For Amy, everything about Serenity Oaks Wellness was a positive experience.

“Don’t waste time trying to beat addiction on your own,” she urged. “Take advantage of this place. Take it from someone who was terrified and didn’t want to admit that I needed help, and trust them. You won’t regret it!”

For more information on drug or alcohol addiction treatment, including related emotional or psychological disorders, visit Serenity Oaks Wellness Center or call (833) 720-0708.

