Meet the Young Trillionaire: a Social Media Brand Changing Lives

The brand is on a mission to help those looking for empowerment, motivation and searching for a word of advice on success

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young Trillionaire – the explosive social media brand aiming to inspire a generation of successful young people – has recently passed the 100k milestone on Instagram and is on a mission to touch millions of lives.

The brand’s Instagram page is a journey through a variety of captivating content: uplifting, entertaining, and motivational. Young Trillionaire’s social media feeds include a curation of the most impactful moments from media, interviews, and real-life caught on camera.

The name, Young Trillionaire, is somewhat of an oxymoron. Young people today are facing challenges and turbulence unlike any previous generations, while trillionaire status is out of reach even for the richest tycoons and dynasties. Yet, the name is symbolic of the unbridled ambition that the social media brand is seeking to inspire. Wealth is not just found in numbers but in attitude, action, and aspiration. Nobody is a trillionaire so anybody can be.

That fiery ambition can be found in the brand’s founder, Parmeet Kainth. “There is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve: the fear of failure,” Kainth expresses the philosophy that led him to build the Young Trillionaire Instagram page to 100,000 followers in just two years. His goal is to reach millions with the message of positivity and persistence.

