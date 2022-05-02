INTRODUCING BRIE’S BURGER SAUCE
Family-owned Elda’s Kitchen bottles up family love and good diner-style eats with its tasty, new sauce.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No need to dash out to a diner to get that juicy, flavorful burger one is craving. Neither would someone need to become the seasoning expert mastering the art of spices and measurement. Instead, serve up gourmet burgers fresh off the grill or cooktop with Brie’s Burger Sauce. This sauce is creamy, tangy and oh so craveable. So, when someone is hungry for a delicious, American burger or meal, reach for Brie’s – it’s sure to be the favorite new condiment.
“Savoring the sauces from Elda’s Kitchen, especially Brie’s Burger Sauce, truly tastes like nostalgia. We wanted to bottle all of our memories sitting around the kitchen table, the feeling of a great burger eaten in an old diner with the checkerboard floors and jukebox,” said Brie Blackford. “But our favorite part is that this irresistible sauce isn’t just for burgers!”
That’s right. Brie’s Burger Sauce is perfect for dipping French fries, onion rings and tastes amazing in dinners and appetizers, all of which can be found on Elda’s Kitchen’s website. Try the Cheeseburger Pizza or 7 Layer Dip.
Since 1996, Elda’s Kitchen has been making sauces. It started with a partnership with Whole Food’s value-added program, where the family team made sauces with clean ingredients, that would make the grocer’s marinades truly shine. In 2016, co-owners Brie Blackford (yes, it’s Brie’s famous sauce.) and Aldo Abronzino made their dream a reality.
Elda’s Kitchen was inspired by Aldo and Brie’s grandmother or “Nonni.” They poured the design of their 1950s-style kitchen growing up, a place where Nonni loved to cook, into the branding. So when someone wants to spot Elda’s or Brie’s Burger Sauce, reach for the bottle that makes (and tastes) like home.
Find awesome recipe ideas featuring Brie’s Burger Sauce HERE.
To snag a bottle of Brie’s Burger Sauce for delicious diner dishes the whole family will love, visit Elda’s Kitchen online or at local Grocery Outlet stores.
