New affordable homes open in Maple Ridge for families, seniors, youth

CANADA, April 28 - Families, seniors and youth are moving into 94 new affordable rental homes built for people with moderate to low incomes in Maple Ridge.

“It has been difficult for many people in Maple Ridge to find safe, affordable housing,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. “These new rental homes will help a wide range of people with many different backgrounds stay in their community close to loved ones, work, school and services they count on. Many thanks to Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows Community Services for partnering with our government to make this project a reality.”

Located at 22772-119 Ave., Cornerstone Landing is a six-storey apartment building for families, seniors and individuals. The building also includes 20 units with supports for youth and adults between 18 and 25 who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness, are precariously housed or are transitioning to independence.

Cornerstone Landing has a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. Monthly rents range from $375 for youth units to $1,700 for a three-bedroom unit.

“Every young person deserves access to a safe and secure place to call home,” said Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows. “I am grateful to our project partners for their dedication to the youth and young people they serve. Collaboration on projects such as Cornerstone Landing is vital to the success of supporting young people who are facing homelessness.”

Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows Community Services, an experienced non-profit housing provider, will operate the building and provide youth residents with services that include counselling, advocacy, schooling, life-skills training, and health and wellness supports. At least two staff members will be on site seven days a week.

“We are extremely grateful for the partnership with BC Housing and the opportunity to bring Cornerstone Landing and 94 units of new housing to seniors, youth, individuals and families,” said Vicki Kipps, executive director, Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows Community Services. “Affordable and appropriate housing is a significant need in the community and Cornerstone Landing is a beautifully designed, centrally located and well-serviced building that will immediately help to improve the lives of each resident.”

Youth residents applied for the housing themselves or were identified through the Ministry of Children and Family Development. They do not need to be receiving services from the ministry to qualify.

Residents started moving into their new homes in early April.

Cornerstone Landing is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 32,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including nearly 390 homes in Maple Ridge.

Quotes:

Mike Morden, mayor, Maple Ridge –

“We are really pleased to see Cornerstone Landing completed. Not only does the project bring much-needed housing for seniors, families and youth but it also gives our local service provider, Community Services, a wonderful base of operations to continue 50 years of valued work in our city. This project demonstrates what can be achieved when all levels of government collaborate to address gaps in the continuum of safe and affordable housing in our community.”

Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development –

“Young people have been telling us they need supports to thrive, not just survive. A safe and affordable home is a key component of the wraparound supports we are creating for youth transitioning to adulthood from government care. It’s wonderful to see that youth in Maple Ridge will benefit from this project, as well as families, seniors and adults living with disabilities.”

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing approximately $13 million toward the project, including: approximately $4 million through the Investment in Housing Innovation fund; a Deepening Affordability grant of approximately $9 million. Without this additional investment, rents would not have been as affordable for people in the community; and an annual operating subsidy of approximately $330,000 for increased affordability and support services for youth.

Metro Vancouver waived development fees totalling $162,714.

Youth aged 16 to 18 can reach out to their local Ministry of Children and Family Development or Indigenous Child and Family Service Agency (also known as Delegated Aboriginal Agency) office for information on resources and supports, such as youth agreements, to assist them in finding a place to live, learn life skills, manage mental-health issues or enroll in school.

Young adults aged 19 to 27 who are transitioning from government care can connect with their local Ministry of Children and Family Development or Indigenous Child and Family Service Agency (also known as Delegated Aboriginal Agency) office for information on the Agreements with Young Adults program, which can help offset living costs as they attend school, rehabilitation, vocational or life-skills programs.

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/