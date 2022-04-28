Submit Release
Get to Know the Maine DOE: Meet Amy Poland

Maine DOE team member Amy Poland is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Amy in the brief question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

As the Professional Development Coordinator for the Adult Education Team, I coordinate professional learning opportunities and technical assistance for Maine’s passionate and dedicated adult educators. I also support programs with their distance education programming, and oversee the Maine College and Career Access grant which provides local programs with funding to support adult learners reach their college and career goals.

What do you like best about your job?

First and foremost, I am fortunate to be part of an amazing and supportive team! I am passionate about teaching and learning, and I love the creativity that comes with coordinating professional learning. Working with the field to make sure we’re meeting their needs and supporting experts from the field to develop and facilitate professional learning is extremely rewarding.

How or why did you decide on this career?

When I worked at the Pejepscot Historical Society, my favorite time of year was when 500+ school kids visited the museums; I knew that I needed to be a teacher. Fast forward a bunch of years and experiences teaching kindergarten (ask me about the float/sink lesson) to graduate learners, and I ended up in adult education which is where I truly belong. It’s humbling to work with learners who are changing the trajectories of their lives (and their families’) through education. And now, I get to work with amazing educators across the state to support their efforts.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

Amy PolandWhen I am not working, I am outside with my family– riding bikes, skiing, working in the garden, enjoying time on/in our boat/kayaks/paddle boards, or reading in the hammock.

Get to Know the Maine DOE: Meet Amy Poland

