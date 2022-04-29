CGR Features Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS: GENH) CEO On Company’s “Energy Transition”
Capital Gains Report Interviews Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS: GENH) CEO, Gary C. Evans
Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH)NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Gains Report spoke with Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GENH) CEO, Gary C. Evans. In our discussion, Evans spoke about Generation Hemp’s new initiatives into Bitcoin mining, efficient energy production, and a potential major exchange uplisting.
INTERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS
-GENH is an “energy transition company”
-The company is seeking opportunities in Bitcoin
-Shares of GENH stock are ‘tightly held’
-GENH Plans to Uplist to Nasdaq
GENH an ‘Energy Transition Company’
Evans spoke about Generation Hemp’s future, “At its inception, Generation Hemp was an energy transition company that stepped into a new vision. At the initial crossroads, we knew that where industry met sustainability, several new roads headed toward hemp. As we continue our transition, we recognize that where tech meets industry, all signs point toward blockchain and Bitcoin. We see a future where these two segments will be part and parcel of industries’ foundation, so as we identify opportunities that nurture these two paths and even link them, we are taking steps to incorporate these segments in ways we think will add long-term value to the Company and for our shareholders.
One of these crossover projects was announced on February 25th, 2022. GENH will partner with Massachusetts-based Cryptech Solutions, the largest volume reseller of ASICS in North America, to build ‘green energy’ plants and Bitcoin mining farms that utilize hemp biomass as a significant power source.
The first bitcoin mining facility through a Joint Venture ‘JV’ is planned to be installed at Generation Hemp’s 48,000 sq. foot facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, which also houses the Company’s large hemp drying operation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary GENH Halcyon Acquisition.
This biomass plant will be able to generate up to 2 megawatts (‘MW’) which would allow for up to 576 mining units. Assuming 100 TH/s per unit, GENH and Crypt Solutions would be able to generate $3.61 Million in Bitcoin revenues in 1 year of operations, assuming the price of Bitcoin doesn’t drop beyond its current low.
GENH’s Energy Transition Strategy
The power source for this first project will ultimately combine hemp-based biofuel and Solar, backed up by the electric power grid.
GENH is also working to gain Renewable Energy Credits (RECs), these are essentially credits created for every 1 MW/h of clean electricity created. Companies possessing these can either keep or sell them. While GENH may initially keep them for this JV, there could be a time in the future when they are purely selling clean energy credits to other operations.
Evans said this is only the first of many projects, “there are several smaller projects being two, three, five, ten megawatts around the country where utilities have stranded energy, so we've begun a concerted effort in finding those specific locations and contracting ownership. I think we’ve found approximately four to six now. We are also looking at a potential international site down in Costa Rica.”
GENH Focused on Bitcoin
Evans was asked about the company’s focus in the cryptocurrency space, “I think today we are focusing more and more on Bitcoin. We believe that's where the real future lies. It has the greatest amount of acceptability around the world. And it's a cryptocurrency that's easily valued every minute on national exchanges, which is why I think we're going to stick with Bitcoin versus other cryptocurrencies.”
Investing in GENH
Speaking to potential investors Evans says, “Our board, management team, and key investors own about 85% of the company’s outstanding securities along with close-knit shareholders with whom we have done private placements in the past - therefore, we control a tremendous amount of the stock. Our success in building this company is dependent upon our team and our ability to execute our game plan. Despite being a small micro-cap company with a $60-70 million market capitalization, we took it over just two years ago at a market capitalization of around $2 million. So we've grown the share price tenfold and we've taken it from a pink sheet listed company to OTCQB listed company with plans to get it on a national exchange.”
Uplisting benefits shareholders by providing the peace of mind that comes with increased regulation, transparency, and disclosure. It also benefits the company operationally in several ways:
Lower Cost of Capital–that can in turn accelerate the company’s growth and increase margins.
Analyst Coverage– uplisting allows analysts to cover the stock and this is important because analyst coverage can lead to:
--Institutional Investment
--High-Net-Worth Individual Investors
Increased Liquidity and Valuation- all of the above factors can lead to increased interest in the stock on all levels, and this influx of interest can be a force multiplier.
Visit http://genhempinc.com for more information on GENH.
