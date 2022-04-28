The Scout Guide Saint Louis Under New Owner; Entering Fifth Year Curating the Best of Saint Louis as Part of Xplor Brand
The Scout Guide Saint Louis, a curated city-guide, announced the publication has been acquired by Saint Louis-based brand and marketing firm Xplor.
It is a perfect partnership between two brands that celebrate and share everything that makes our city extraordinary and unique.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scout Guide Saint Louis, the curated city-guide publication featuring Saint Louis entrepreneurs, business owners, artists, and artisans, announced that the publication has been acquired by Saint Louis-based brand amplification and experiential marketing firm Xplor. Ownership of the guide is officially transferred to Xplor today.
— CEO Angela Sandler
The Scout Guide Saint Louis publishes a lux volume each fall, highlighting the best of the best for locals and visitors who aim to “live beautifully.” The Scout Guide’s companion digital lifestyle guide was launched in 2020, amplifying exposure for Saint Louis brands both in the region and to a wider national audience. Both the print and digital guides will now be published by Xplor, under the direction of CEO Angela Sandler and COO Lisa Litvag, while The Scout Guide Saint Louis Editor Amy Jo Mitchell will retain creative and production oversight.
A powerhouse of creative ideas and memorable experiences, Xplor has executed more than 125 brand experiences and marketing campaigns since its founding in 2018. A consultancy that focuses on creating authentic connections with stakeholders and lifelong relationships with top brands, Xplor continues to build on a track record of helping clients achieve customer acquisition and brand awareness goals. The company is owned by co-founders Angela Sandler and Lisa Litvag, who bring a combined 50+ years of experience in creative marketing and sales channel management. Angela’s expertise in brand-building was honed in leadership roles with top retail/lifestyle category leaders including Victorinox Swiss Army, May Merchandising Company, Carhartt and Jonathan Adler. Lisa brings equal parts of big idea generation and logistics command from her years in the entertainment industry with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
“Xplor has been sharing the best of Saint Louis for more than five years on a parallel track with the gorgeous and thoughtful editorial in every new volume of The Scout Guide,” said CEO and Publisher Angela Sandler. “It is a perfect partnership between two brands that celebrate and share everything that makes our city extraordinary and unique.”
“The Scout Guide Saint Louis and Xplor have collaborated extensively since our founding,” said COO and Publisher Lisa Litvag. “Both companies are five years old and coming into our stride as the hub for fashion, food, entertainment and beautiful living. Now that we are together as one company, the synergy is electric.”
Currently producing its fifth volume, The Scout Guide first came to Saint Louis after Stacey Goltermann discovered the guide in Charlottesville, Virginia, where the publication was founded. Goltermann recognized there was an opportunity to help others realize all that Saint Louis has to offer in a way that also supports the success and longevity of small businesses. Confident in the guide’s potential to not only inspire, but also to influence and create direct connections and networking opportunities, Goltermann published the first volume in 2018. Today, the creative team, led by editor Amy Jo Mitchell, continues to produce fresh content that aligns with the unique missions and visions behind the businesses they serve. Goltermann will continue to be involved in a consulting capacity.
“In a world that is increasingly becoming focused on buying from huge corporations that offer the highest level of convenience, I have been so gratified to find and highlight those hidden gems and the talented local people that are found throughout our region,” said Goltermann. “I could have never imagined how much bringing this guide to Saint Louis prior to and during the pandemic would truly become a lifeline for local businesses and an irreplaceable resource for the community. Connecting these amazing entrepreneurs with an audience that appreciates them has been the highlight of my professional career.”
The Scout Guide Saint Louis adds new businesses to its roster every year with select brands that are committed to making a positive impact in the community. The Scout Guide Saint Louis is dedicated to meeting the needs of scouted members by publishing details on events, services, and products on social media platforms and the online guide throughout the year.
Volume Five of The Scout Guide Saint Louis is currently in production and will debut in Fall 2022. To secure a spot in next year’s Scout Guide (Volume 6), please contact sgoltermann@thescoutguide.com or visit www.saintlouis.thescoutguide.com/advertise.
###
About The Scout Guide Saint Louis
The Scout Guide Saint Louis is the premiere print and online publication highlighting the best independent small businesses in the Saint Louis area. The Guide helps locals and visitors alike discover how to “live, love, local” in The Gateway City. Nationally, The Scout Guide editions in 60+ cities across the U.S. feature exceptional local artists, artisans, and entrepreneurs. In the guides, readers will discover boutiques, architects, event planners, florists, interior decorators, restaurants, and a variety of carefully vetted makers and experts. Complimentary copies of the guide are available at participating businesses. The Scout Guide Saint Louis currently has 70 scouted members. For more, visit: www.saintlouis.thescoutguide.com.
Melissa Barreca
1905 New Media
+1 314-600-6041
melissa.barreca@1905newmedia.com