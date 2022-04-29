Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market is Expected to Reach US$ 4.52 Bn By The End Of 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global vaginitis treatment drugs market is set to reach US$ 3.01 Bn in 2022, and witness a CAGR of around 5.2% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030). These insights are from a latest market research study by Future Market Insights (FMI), an ESOMAR-certified research and consulting firm.
Vaginal infection impacts 40% of women across the globe. Moreover, majority of those infected are asymptomatic. As such, it becomes utterly difficult to keep a track of vaginitis and the treatment to be administered.
For more insights into the market, request a sample of this report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11790
The only way out in this regard turns out to be creating awareness about the factors that lead to vaginitis; so that even if major symptoms do not appear; women could at least seek medical advice regarding the same.
Several government-funded and/or private organizations are emphasizing on educating the people regarding vaginitis and the due course of treatment. Oral medications are prevalent in the current scenario.
For instance – DARE-BV1, a new thermosetting hydrogel amass with clindamycin phosphate 2% did receive QIDP (Qualified Infectious Disease Product) designation by US FDA in Aug 2019. The product came from Dare Bioscience, Inc. Such developments are expected to encourage the other players to come up with new products; thereby bolstering the vaginitis treatment drugs market.
Key Takeaways of Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market Study
Nitroimidazole compound is the largest segment by drug type representing 44% of revenue share in the Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market in 2019.
By the schedule of drug, prescription (Rx) drugs contributes for 3/4th of market value share. Over-the-counter drugs (OTC) is expected to grow at a higher growth rate in the forecast period
North America and East Asia collectively contributed for more than half of the market share in the Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market in 2019 with North America holding a noteworthy market share.
Ask Our Analyst More about Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11790
Partnerships and Collaborations Paving the Way for Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market
Partnership strengthens the drug portfolio, broadens the consumer base, and gives an impetus to research and development. For instance – in March 2018, Bayer thrush treatment Canesten partnered with sketch comedy group SketchShe and media agency PHD for a campaign which intended to reduce the stigma and embarrassment associated with the condition.
This campaign did give the consumers a fair idea about the BQ (Behavioral Quotient) of both the companies; and also left a lasting impression in the consumers’ minds.
Want more insights?
Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2030. The global Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provide compelling insights on Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market on basis of drug type (nitroimidazole compound, lincosamide antibiotics, triazoles, imidazoles), indication (bacterial vaginitis, fungal vaginitis (yeast infection), trichomoniasis), route of administration (oral, cutaneous, vaginal), schedule of drug (prescription drugs (Rx), over-the-counter drugs (OTC)) distribution channels (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, mail order pharmacies) across seven major regions.
Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11790
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vaginitis-treatment-drugs-market
Ankush Nikam
Vaginal infection impacts 40% of women across the globe. Moreover, majority of those infected are asymptomatic. As such, it becomes utterly difficult to keep a track of vaginitis and the treatment to be administered.
For more insights into the market, request a sample of this report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11790
The only way out in this regard turns out to be creating awareness about the factors that lead to vaginitis; so that even if major symptoms do not appear; women could at least seek medical advice regarding the same.
Several government-funded and/or private organizations are emphasizing on educating the people regarding vaginitis and the due course of treatment. Oral medications are prevalent in the current scenario.
For instance – DARE-BV1, a new thermosetting hydrogel amass with clindamycin phosphate 2% did receive QIDP (Qualified Infectious Disease Product) designation by US FDA in Aug 2019. The product came from Dare Bioscience, Inc. Such developments are expected to encourage the other players to come up with new products; thereby bolstering the vaginitis treatment drugs market.
Key Takeaways of Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market Study
Nitroimidazole compound is the largest segment by drug type representing 44% of revenue share in the Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market in 2019.
By the schedule of drug, prescription (Rx) drugs contributes for 3/4th of market value share. Over-the-counter drugs (OTC) is expected to grow at a higher growth rate in the forecast period
North America and East Asia collectively contributed for more than half of the market share in the Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market in 2019 with North America holding a noteworthy market share.
Ask Our Analyst More about Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11790
Partnerships and Collaborations Paving the Way for Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market
Partnership strengthens the drug portfolio, broadens the consumer base, and gives an impetus to research and development. For instance – in March 2018, Bayer thrush treatment Canesten partnered with sketch comedy group SketchShe and media agency PHD for a campaign which intended to reduce the stigma and embarrassment associated with the condition.
This campaign did give the consumers a fair idea about the BQ (Behavioral Quotient) of both the companies; and also left a lasting impression in the consumers’ minds.
Want more insights?
Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2030. The global Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provide compelling insights on Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market on basis of drug type (nitroimidazole compound, lincosamide antibiotics, triazoles, imidazoles), indication (bacterial vaginitis, fungal vaginitis (yeast infection), trichomoniasis), route of administration (oral, cutaneous, vaginal), schedule of drug (prescription drugs (Rx), over-the-counter drugs (OTC)) distribution channels (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, mail order pharmacies) across seven major regions.
Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11790
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vaginitis-treatment-drugs-market
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn