Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At Bonnen Central Building Dedication At Brazosport College In Lake Jackson

April 28, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks honoring the legacy of former Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen at the Bonnen Central Building dedication ceremony at Brazosport College (BC) in Lake Jackson. In recognition of the contributions of former Speaker Bonnen, the Bonnen Central Building houses a large portion of services for BC students, including the information desk, counseling and testing, administration, the BC Library, the MEGlobal Student Pavilion, and much more.

During his remarks, the Governor highlighted his strong partnership with former Speaker Bonnen in delivering transformative legislation to the State of Texas, including school finance reform, property tax reform, border security, and a constitutional amendment to ban a state income tax.

"From working on school finance reform to border security to making sure Texas remains a no-income tax state, Speaker Bonnen's time in office was dedicated to the good of Texas, but he always remembered to support communities back in his home district," said Governor Abbott. "Speaker Bonnen's long and storied career has allowed students at Brazosport College to seek new opportunities and build brighter futures, and I am proud to be here today with other members of the legislature to honor his legacy of leadership and support for the Lake Jackson community through the dedication of this new building."

Learn more about the Bonnen Central Building at Brazosport College.