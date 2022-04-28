Air Barrier Market Value to Reach US$ 23,136.2 Mn By 2029, Says FMI
EINPresswire.com/ -- Witnessing the industry’s much anticipated shift from the traditionally preferred gypsum board to sustainably superior spray foam, the global air barrier market value will exceed US$ 16,932.8 Mn by 2022 end. A recent research study of Future Market Insights (FMI) suggests that the overall growth of the market for air barrier will be moderate during the period of forecast, 2022 – 2029. Demand for air barrier is projected to grow at a value of 4.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2029.
Increasing installations of insulation systems is particularly driving the demand for air barrier in the residential building sector. However, the demand will also see a considerable rise in commercial and industrial sectors in the following years. This demand growth is attributed to the increasing stringency of regulations and industrial building code of conduct, says the report.
Demand for air barriers has been growing at a stable pace over the past decade, due to stringent norms compelling manufacturers to build energy-efficient walls. To sustain and strengthen their market share in the air barrier market, players have started focusing on the development of novel techniques and methods that are efficient, effective, and offer additional functionalities.
Key Takeaways – Air Barrier Market Study
Increasing stringent building codes & energy regulations are expected to have a positive impact on the long-term growth of the air barrier market.
Energy resources are limited; every unit saved is equivalent to each unit produced, and this is where the role of efficient insulation materials comes into play.
Several manufacturers of spray foam insulation have developed environmentally-sensitive, innovative solutions that reduce carbon footprint. Spray foam insulation is produced using non-HCFC gas as the foaming agent.
For instance, Icynene offers a 100% water blown spray foam solution, i.e. without any synthetic blowing agents or ozone-depleting substances, hence, minimizing overall global warming potential (GWP).
The market for eco-friendly and natural air barriers is anticipated to remain highly attractive during the forecast period. Insulation materials such as cellulose and fiberglass are preferred, owing to their higher recycled content and superior eco-friendly nature.
Market Landscape Remains Fairly Consolidated
The global air barrier market is a fairly consolidated competition landscape, with a limited number of players dominating nearly the entire air barrier manufacturing and supply scenario. High price point associated with raw materials, high manufacturing costs, and established foothold of existing manufacturing companies would continue to pose major challenges in front of potential new entrants in the global air barrier market.
Smaller players operating in the air barrier landscape, on the other side, will continue to invest in organic growth strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures. One of the globally leading players in air barrier market that have been profiled in the report includes Owens Corning that currently accounts for more than 18% of the total market share.
Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, brings to fore an even-handed analysis of the global air barrier market, offering comprehensive information with historical demand data for 2014-2021, and forecast statistics for 2022-2029. The research study offers insightful aspects of the global air barrier market based on various categories such product type (gypsum, drywall, plywood, OSB, spray foam, fiberglass, cellulose, others), type (membranes, coatings, stacking & filling), site (external, internal), application (corrosion resistance, insulation, material packaging & stacking, microbial & fungal resistance), end use (residential, commercial, industrial facilities, car parks, military building, green house/ metal building) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, MEA, South Asia, East Asia and Oceania).
