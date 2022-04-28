Submit Release
Prime Minister Meets with Members of Congress on Capitol Hill

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 28 - Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley spent the day on Capitol Hill participating in a series of meetings with members of the US Congress today (Wednesday 27th April, 2022.) 

Discussions focused on advancing the interests of the people of Trinidad and Tobago and on the continued strengthening of the relationship with the US. Current matters of foreign policy, national security and the energy industry were among the issues on the agenda. 

The Prime Minister first met with Chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS 2nd District).

He then met with William F. Hagerty, IV (R-TN), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on State Department and USAID Management, International Operations, and Bilateral International Development.

Dr Rowley also met with Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

His last meeting of the day was with Robert Menendez (D-NJ), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, and Timothy M. Kaine (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere, Transnational Crime, Civilian Security, Democracy, Human Rights and Global Women's Issues.

Prime Minister Rowley will return to Capitol Hill tomorrow where he is expected to meet with US lawmakers.

 

