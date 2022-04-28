Submit Release
Pine County added to spring burn restrictions (published April 28, 2022)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has added Pine County to the area subject to open burning restrictions as warm and dry weather spreads throughout the state.

Restrictions remain in place in the following counties:

  • Anoka
  • Benton
  • Chisago
  • Hennepin
  • Isanti
  • Kanabec
  • Mille Lacs
  • Morrison
  • Ramsey
  • Sherburne
  • Stearns
  • Todd
  • Washington
  • Wright

The DNR will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until restrictions are lifted.

“Wildfire danger is especially high in April and May because dormant or dead vegetation from the previous year has dried out and there is no snow protection,” said Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor. “Once the landscape ‘greens up,’ fire danger goes down – but until then, burning restrictions reduce the potential for wildfires.”

If people need to dispose of yard waste, Reynolds said composting, chipping, or taking brush to a collection site are all good options. For more information, visit the wildfire prevention page of the DNR website.

People cause 90% of wildfires in Minnesota. If a debris fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set it is liable for any damage caused, as well as for wildfire suppression costs.

Burning restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change. For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website.

