Dr. Aaron Rossi: Reditus Laboratories - The other side of the story

A non-compete agreement has surfaced in favor of Reditus Laboratories CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi.

PEKIN, IL, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Aaron Rossi is the CEO of Reditus Laboratories and PAL Health Technologies, overseeing the growth, direction and success of the two Pekin-based companies. Reditus Laboratories is a full-service laboratory company with a heavy focus on molecular diagnostics, while PAL Health is a national leader in the fabrication of custom orthotics, shoe inserts, and other corrective foot and ankle devices. Under Dr. Rossi’s direction, both have garnered recognition for their above-and-beyond efforts to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

New 7, based out of Phoenix, AZ conducted an interview with Phillip Turner. In this interview, the non-compete agreement between Davie & Associates Dermatopathology (owned by Dr. James Davie) and Promus Diagnostic (Southlake, TX) was highlighted in order to show that Dr. Davie was under a non-compete agreement prior to dealing with Reditus Laboratories. The non-complete agreement was obtained from the Tarrant County (Texas) courthouse. At this time, Dr. Davie's Plano, TX based company, Davie & Associates Dermatopathology, is in a lawsuit with Promus Diagnostic/Biosolutions LLC, DLP Service Group LLC, Bio Lab Holdings LLC and MRF Lab Holdings LLC (JP03-21-SC00025317 - Tarrant County, Texas).

According to Phillip Turner, Dr. James Davie filed two cases against Dr. Aaron Rossi which were non-suited because of lack of standing. The non-compete agreement that Dr. Davie had in place is a factor in these cases being dismissed. It is critical to get to the bottom of the other side of the story because the without this transparency, the public will have a difficult time understanding the facts.

