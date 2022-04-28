Submit Release
Vermont Department of Labor observes Workers Memorial Day, emphasizes workplace safety

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Labor and its Occupational Safety and Health Administration (VOSHA) today join the U.S. Department of Labor, as well as the families and friends of fallen workers, and other statewide and national organizations in observing national Workers Memorial Day.

Each year on April 28, Workers Memorial Day serves as a day to remember the lives lost as a result of a workplace accident. On average, 13 workers die each day in the U.S. as a result of workplace injuries. In Vermont, an average of six work-related fatalities occur each year.

“Today, we remember the lives of those Vermonters who were killed as a result of a workplace accident” said Commissioner Michael Harrington. “Too often, upon review, it is shown that most of these fatalities could have been prevented had there been more attention paid to safety on the jobsite. I call on Vermont workers and their employers to take this day to reflect on ways they can improve safety at their worksites, and to know that the Department of Labor is here to assist in that endeavor.”

Vermont’s Project WorkSAFE program offers free consultative services to any Vermont employer looking to improve safety in the workplace. Contact Project WorkSAFE at 1-888-723-3937.

Any Vermont worker who feels unsafe at work is encouraged to contact VOSHA at 1-800-287-2765. More information on workplace safety and resources for employers and workers can be found at labor.vermont.gov/workplace-safety.

Additional commentary on Workers Memorial Day from the Department may be found on the Department’s website. For more on Workers Memorial Day, visit osha.gov/workers-memorial.

