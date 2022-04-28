Treasury and Risk Management Market Size Worth $7.15Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The treasury and risk management market size is expected to grow from $4.73 billion in 2021 to $7.15 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021–2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Treasury and Risk Management Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium-Size Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Application (Account Management, Cash & Liquidity Management, Compliance & Risk Management, and Financial Resource Management), and End User (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing & Automotive, and Others)”, the global a treasury and risk management market growth is driven by the increasing demand for financial analytics services, the adoption and integration of treasury and risk management software by several small & medium enterprises (SMEs) in developing countries. However, the risk of cyberattacks associated with treasury and risk management platforms is restraining market growth.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 4.73 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 7.15 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 219 No. Tables 142 No. of Charts & Figures 104 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Application, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Treasury and Risk Management Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.; FIS (Fidelity National Information Services Inc); Oracle Corporation; PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwC); SAP SE; Fiserv, Inc.; Calypso Technology, Inc (Adenza); Kyriba Corp; Wolters Kluwer; and Mors Software are among the key players profiled during the study of the global treasury and risk management market report. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.





In July 2021, FIS launched a new series of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled risk solutions. FIS had announced a new set of products created in collaboration with C3 AI to assist capital markets organizations in better managing regulatory compliance and risk by using the power of their organizational data.

In November 2020, Nordic challenger bank, Lunar, selected FIS’ cloud-based solution in the treasury and risk management industry with a target to gain support in liquidity optimization, risk management, and expansion. Lunar selected FIS’ private cloud-based Ambit Quantum for simplifying hedge accounting and regulatory compliance. Lunar utilizes FIS SWIFT Service Bureau to connect its treasury and payment operation to banking partners through SWIFT and other industry exchanges and networks.

Based on this analysis, enterprises make predictions regarding their customers’ purchases and their employees' tenure period. Thus, financial analytics services help organizations improve profitability, cash flow, and business value. They can use the insights gained through these analytics to improve their revenues and business processes. For instance, Accenture PLC provides the newest data and analytics solutions for financial service providers and assists them in deploying the same. The services for Accenture Plc include cost analytics and enterprise performance analytics. With a prime focus on income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements, financial analysis is used to evaluate economic trends, set financial policies, formulate long-term business plans, and pinpoint projects or companies for investments.





Financial service providers such as investment banks generate and store more data than other businesses, as finance is a transaction-heavy industry. The banks used data to estimate risks to improve the overall profitability in the coming years. Thus, with multiple benefits in banks and investment firms, the demand for financial analytics services is increasing significantly, thus boosting the treasury and risk management market growth. The treasury functions are clear beneficiaries of financial analytics, which provides better insights into customers, competitors, profitability, and processes.

Financial analytics can also strengthen the chief financial officer’s (CFO) ability to drive strategic decision-making and investment planning. Thus, creating an analytics-driven organization has also become the top driver of collaboration between the CFO and chief information officer (CIO). Thus, the demand for financial analytics services is growing significantly, thus driving the treasury and risk management market growth.

Treasury and risk management analysis by component, the market is segmented into solution and services. In 2021, the solution segment led the market, accounting for a larger treasury and risk management market share. In terms of deployment, the market can be categorized into on-premise and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment held a larger market share in 2021. Treasury and risk management analysis by enterprise size, the market can be segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

In 2021, the large enterprises segment accounted for a larger market share. In terms of application, the treasury and risk management market is categorized into account management, cash and liquidity management, compliance and risk management, and financial resource management. In 2021, the cash and liquidity management segment accounted for the largest market share. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing and automotive, retail, and ecommerce.





In 2021, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest market share. Geographically, the treasury and risk management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2021, North America accounted for a significant share of the global treasury and risk management market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Treasury and Risk Management Market:

In North America, the need for treasury and risk management was prevalent during the pre-COVID-19 era because of the growing technology sector in Canada. As per the report published by CompTIA, Canada's technology sector recorded another year of steady growth in 2019. Net tech-related employment increased by ~60,000 positions in 2019, a growth rate of 3.6% that now totals an estimated ~1.72 million workers. Since 2011, net tech-related employment in Canada has increased by ~282,000 net new jobs. Thus, the rising technology sector supported the treasury and risk management market growth in North America.

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the treasury and risk management market in North America due to growing information and communications technology (ICT) spending in 2020. According to the article published by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, there were over ~44,000 businesses in the Canadian ICT sector, and the large majority (over ~40,000) fell within the software and computer services segment in 2020. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the treasury and risk management market in 2020.





In 2021 and 2022, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed technology sectors to think of the future of corporate treasury in line with digitization, integrated risk management, and a renewed focus on cost optimization and cash management. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic will drive the treasury and risk management industry in North America during the forecast period.

















