As per DelveInsight Analysis in ENT Handheld Instruments market, the increasing prevalence of aging population and the associated hearing loss along with the rising disposable income and rising affordability for ENT treatment are some of the key factors that are responsible for the growth of ENT Handheld Instruments market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global ENT Handheld Instruments Market to Observe Immense Growth with a CAGR of 6.36% by 2026, Assesses DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight Analysis in ENT Handheld Instruments market, the increasing prevalence of aging population and the associated hearing loss along with the rising disposable income and rising affordability for ENT treatment are some of the key factors that are responsible for the growth of ENT Handheld Instruments market.

According to the latest report published by DelveInsight “ENT Handheld Instruments Market Insight,” the global ENT Handheld Instruments market is expected to witness remarkable growth owing to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, rising number of surgical procedures coupled with technological advancements, and the surge in the geriatric population. Furthermore, the rise in robot-assisted surgical procedures along with the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases will also be responsible for an increase in the ENT Handheld Instruments market growth. This report will provide an in-depth market understanding of ENT Handheld Instruments which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the ENT Handheld Instruments market.

Key Takeaways from the ENT Handheld Instruments Market

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global ENT Handheld Instruments market during the forecast period.

The leading ENT Handheld Instruments companies with various ENT devices in development such as Integra Lifesciences, Stryker, Medtronic, SPIGGLE & THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH, Olympus, PRO-MED Instrumente GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Grace Medical, Heinz Kurz GmbH, Summit Medical LLC, Advin Healthcare, FENTEX medical GmbH., Rica Surgical Products, Inc., BLINK MEDICAL, Symmetry Surgical Inc., Bailey Instruments Ltd, Tonglu WANHE Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd, Moonlight Surgical Works, SOLCO BIOMEDICAL CO., LTD, ELMED Incorporated, BD, Teleflex Incorporated , and others are currently working in the ENT Handheld Instruments market.

, and others are currently working in the ENT Handheld Instruments market. In August 2021, Medtronic announced the acquisition of a company with an extensive ENT portfolio- Intersect ENT for approximately USD 1.1 billion .

announced the acquisition of a company with an extensive for approximately . In May 2020 , Stryker announced the acquisition of Entellus Medical Inc in order to include the XpRESS products in their ENT product offerings.

, announced the acquisition of in order to include the products in their ENT product offerings. On January 06, 2020 , PhotoniCare announced the Food and Drug Administration’s Clearance for the first-in-class technology for imaging of the ear.

, the Food and Drug Administration’s Clearance for the first-in-class technology for imaging of the ear. Therefore, owing to the numerous product development activities in the ENT Handheld Instruments domain, there will be significant growth in the ENT Handheld Instruments market during the forecast period.

To read more about the latest highlights related to ENT Handheld Instruments, get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the ENT Handheld Instruments Market Report

ENT Handheld Instruments

An ENT handheld instrument is a device used primarily during ENT surgeries and is classified according to the structure being operated on, such as otology-handheld instruments, rhinology instruments, and others.

ENT Handheld Instruments are a complete line of surgical instruments and medical equipment that have been designed to meet the needs of the practitioners that are specializing in the diagnosis of ear, nose, throat, neck and head-related disorders. The most popular ENT products include ear tubes, ENT bottles, otoscopes, specula, audio screening equipment and surgical instruments that have been specially designed for such ENT procedures.

ENT Handheld Instruments Market Insights

Geographically, the global ENT Handheld Instruments market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of fastest ENT Handheld Instruments market growth, North America is expected to register the fastest growth in terms of CAGR and would continue to present great opportunities for revenue generation in the ENT Handheld Instruments market during the forecast period. This fast growth of the ENT Handheld Instruments market can be ascribed to the increasing cases of ear, nose, and throat disorders among the adult population, and the rising expenditure on advanced healthcare.

Furthermore, the rise in patient needs has also led to supported research and development of upgraded ENT devices in the region might also lead to an increase in the adoption of ENT Handheld Instruments which may further drive the demand for ENT Handheld Instruments in the region. In addition to the factors mentioned above, the growth observed in the insurance and funding schemes along with the technological upgradations and the rising prevalence of sinusitis in the region is also contributing in the regional ENT Handheld Instruments market growth in North America.

Want to gain a better understanding of why North America would register faster growth in the global ENT Handheld Instruments market? Click to get a snapshot of ENT Handheld Instruments Market Analysis

ENT Handheld Instruments Market Dynamics

The ENT Handheld Instruments market is witnessing increased product demand due to a variety of factors, one of which is an increase in the number of cases of hearing loss due to various causes. The rising thyroid cancer prevalence is another important factor driving the growth of the global ENT Handheld Instruments market.

However, limited awareness of ENT disorders and treatments in emerging economies, as well as the constant need for sterilising ENT handheld surgical instruments, maybe impediments to the growth of the ENT handheld instruments market.

In addition to the above factors, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had adversely impacted the healthcare sector. The ENT Handheld Instruments market had seen a brief halt owing to the imposition of shutdown restrictions and lockdown guidelines as required steps will be needed for containment of the COVID-19 spread. One of the most significant steps that were taken during this time was the suspension of numerous elective procedures and outpatient visits, that had reduced the demand for ENT Handheld Instruments in the market owing to the suspension of a large number of surgeries and ENT diagnoses across several medical specialities during the initial lockdown period, leading to limiting the ENT Handheld Instruments market growth for a shorter period of time.

Get a sneak peek at the ENT Handheld Instruments market dynamics @ ENT Handheld Instruments Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the ENT Handheld Instruments Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2018-2026

2018-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Otology Instruments, Rhinology Instruments, And Laryngeal Instruments

Otology Instruments, Rhinology Instruments, And Laryngeal Instruments Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, And Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, And Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key ENT Handheld Instruments Companies - Integra Lifesciences, Stryker, Medtronic, SPIGGLE & THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH, Olympus, PRO-MED Instrumente GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Grace Medical, Heinz Kurz GmbH, Summit Medical LLC, Advin Healthcare, FENTEX medical GmbH., Rica Surgical Products, Inc., BLINK MEDICAL, Symmetry Surgical Inc., Bailey Instruments Ltd, Tonglu WANHE Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd, Moonlight Surgical Works, SOLCO BIOMEDICAL CO., LTD, ELMED Incorporated, BD, Teleflex Incorporated, among others

Integra Lifesciences, Stryker, Medtronic, SPIGGLE & THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH, Olympus, PRO-MED Instrumente GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Grace Medical, Heinz Kurz GmbH, Summit Medical LLC, Advin Healthcare, FENTEX medical GmbH., Rica Surgical Products, Inc., BLINK MEDICAL, Symmetry Surgical Inc., Bailey Instruments Ltd, Tonglu WANHE Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd, Moonlight Surgical Works, SOLCO BIOMEDICAL CO., LTD, ELMED Incorporated, BD, Teleflex Incorporated, among others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The ENT Handheld Instruments market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

Which MedTech key players in the ENT Handheld Instruments market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ ENT Handheld Instruments Companies

Table of Contents

1 ENT Handheld Instruments Market Report Introduction 2 ENT Handheld Instruments Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 ENT Handheld Instruments Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on ENT Handheld Instruments Market 7 ENT Handheld Instruments Market Layout 8 ENT Handheld Instruments Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 ENT Handheld Instruments Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach

Interested in knowing how the ENT Handheld Instruments Market will be growing by 2026? Click to get a snapshot of ENT Devices Market

Related Reports

Hearing Aid Devices Market

Hearing Aid Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Hearing Aid Devices companies involved, such as Amplifon, Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc., Sonova, Demant A/S, audifon GmbH & Co. KG, GN Store Nord A/S, among others.

Hearing Aid Adjustment System Market

Hearing Aid Adjustment System Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Hearing Aid Adjustment System companies involved, such as INVENTIS SRL, Natus Medical Incorporated, Frye Electronics,Inc, among others.

Hearing Implants Market

Hearing Implants Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Hearing Implants companies involved, such as MED-EL Medical Electronics., Sonova, Demant A/S, Medtronic, Cochlear Limited, Envoy Medical, among others.

Hearing Screening Devices Market

Hearing Screening Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Hearing Screening Devices companies involved, such as Sivantos Pte. Ltd., Amplivox Limited, Otodynamics Ltd., Inventis srl, among others.

Bone Anchored Hearing Systems Market

Bone Anchored Hearing Systems Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Bone Anchored Hearing Systems companies involved, such as Bernafon AG, Cochlear Ltd., GN ReSound, Natus Medical Incorporated, among others.

Age-related Hearing Loss Market

Age-related Hearing Loss Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Age-related Hearing Loss companies involved, such as Advanced Bionics, Cochlear, MED-EL GmbH, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Emphysema Market

Emphysema Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, along with emerging drugs and key Emphysema companies such as Sangamo Therapeutics, University of Cambridge, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Cryptococcosis Market

Cryptococcosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Cryptococcosis companies involved such as Matinas Biopharma, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Hypertrophic Scar Market

Hypertrophic Scar Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Hypertrophic Scar companies involved such as Henry Ford Health System, Gladerma, Phio Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Noonan Syndrome Market

Noonan Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Noonan Syndrome companies in the domain.

Plasmacytoma Market

Plasmacytoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Plasmacytoma companies in the domain.

Related Healthcare Blogs

Age-related Hearing Loss Market

Herediatry Deafness Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices