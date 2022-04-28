Katy Nichole Debut “In Jesus Name (God Of Possible)” Tops Multiple Charts, Makes Billboard History

Katy Nichole, "In Jesus Name (God of Possible)" cover art A packed Bridgestone Arena crowd rises to their feet as Nichole sings “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)” during Chris Tomlin’s “Good Friday Nashville.” After her song, Tomlin calls her back to center stage. Centricity Music recently celebrated Katy Nichole’s Billboard Hot Christian Songs No. 1. Nichole is pictured at the Franklin, TN-based label along with the label's executive team.

Nichole Has Upcoming Events With TobyMac, Newsboys, Skillet, More; “God is using her voice and song to share a powerful message for the church!" - Chris Tomlin

Making history, the song reaches the Christian Airplay penthouse in its 12th week, completing the quickest jaunt to No. 1 for a female artist’s first entry in the chart’s 19-year history” — Billboard

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer/songwriter, and newest Centricity Music artist, Katy Nichole , hits No. 1 for the first time this week with “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)” on both Billboard’s Christian Airplay and AC Indicator charts. “Making history, the song reaches the Christian Airplay penthouse in its 12th week, completing the quickest jaunt to No. 1 for a female artist’s first entry in the chart’s 19-year history,” notes Billboard. The viral debut single also continues its sixth week atop the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart while topping the iTunes Christian & Gospel Songs chart for 12 consecutive weeks.With over 70 events added to her calendar since the release of “In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” Nichole will be featured at Alive Fest 2022 (July 15) along with Skillet and more, Unite At The Cross Music Festival (July 16) with We Are Messengers and others, SoulFest (Aug. 6) with Crowder, Colton Dixon, etc., and Rock The Smokies (Aug. 27) with TobyMac and Newsboys. She also has additional solo events over the next couple months, as well as concerts with Big Daddy Weave and Zach Williams. All the latest tour details can be found at https://katynichole.com/ 21-year-old Nichole created “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)” from words in her prayer journal that were written in the midst of a global health crisis and in response to her own story of suffering, hope and healing. She suffered for years with scoliosis before a new doctor took out the metal rods that had been placed in her back and her spine miraculously went straight, no longer giving her pain. See an inspiring visual story of her going from bedridden to where she is at today at www.instagram.com/p/CcOQDlxvobh Now, well over 150 million people across a wide variety of backgrounds around the world have heard the “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)” chorus. Nearly eight million have seen video of Katy listening to her song on radio for the first time (TikTok / Facebook) while over two million have watched her first concept music video on YouTube. Thousands more are sharing the song along with their own heartwarming, sometimes heartbreaking, stories on TikTok as the viral track continues to circle the globe. Katy has also released a piano version of the song.While her first single is a worshipful anthem ready-made for roomfuls of people to sing, it only reveals one facet of this multidimensional artist who is working on her debut EP to release in June, again drawing from her journal and well of life experiences.For all the latest Katy Nichole music, news and more information, go to:TikTok (407K followers, 3.4M likes): https://www.tiktok.com/@katynichole_ Instagram (116K followers): https://www.instagram.com/katynicholemusic YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/KatyNichole Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/katynicholemusic/ About Katy Nichole:Long before TikTok was even a social platform, Katy Nichole was singing in her church choir. By 14, she was writing songs and leading worship. Her relationship with both music and God is inextricably intertwined with her path to health and wholeness. Having served as both an ambassador for the Shriners Hospitals for Childrenand as a volunteer for Musicians On Call, Nichole, at the invitation of Josh Havens, lead singer for The Afters, began leading worship at The Grove in Phoenix, AZ, where Havens serves as a Worship & Arts Pastor. Havens saw something in Nichole she couldn’t even see in herself at the time. She began writing, recording and posting her music online, which eventually led to her making a move to Nashville and landing a label home with Centricity Music.About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Cross Point Music, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry, PEABOD and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization, and they like it that way. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/ # # #ATTN Media: For Katy Nichole photos and more press materials, go to: https://app.box.com/v/KatyNicholePress For additional information, music, interviews, etc., contact:

