Alexander Mitchell is the director of external relations at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), where he is responsible for the planning, management and execution of strategic communications efforts that support and advance ISW’s research, analysis, and other core mission objectives.

Alexander has over a decade of public affairs and media experience operating in Washington, with specializations in defense and national security policy. At ISW, Mr. Mitchell leverages his relationships and knowledge of the Washington DC media environment to ensure ISW’s work and perspective cuts through the noise and remains a trusted, reliable voice on issues of US defense and national security.

Prior to joining ISW, Mr. Mitchell was a vice president at VOX Global, a leading bipartisan public affairs firm located in Washington, DC, where he helped Fortune 50 clients achieve an impact on public policy and corporate reputation through the management of earned media campaigns, stakeholder engagement activities, policy research and executive communications. Before his time at VOX Global, Mr. Mitchell managed public relations and media affairs for clients in the defense, security, aerospace and federal IT sectors while a Senior Associate at Sage Communications in McLean, Virginia.

Mr. Mitchell received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, where he studied American history, international relations and philosophy. Mr. Mitchell is a lifelong student of military history, specifically the American Civil War, and volunteers in his free time for organizations that support battlefield and other historic preservation