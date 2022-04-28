Insoluble Dietary Fibre Market to Garner USD 5304.6 Mn by 2032 at 9.2% CAGR, Says FMI
EINPresswire.com/ -- The consumer market for insoluble dietary fiber is presently estimated to be worth USD 2,200 million and is predicted to grow at a 9.2 percent CAGR to USD 2.66 billion by 2022. Excessive demand of functional foods, increased consumer understanding via public health programs, and an increase in customer health concerns are driving this market. Market expansion has been aided by public health programs that raise public awareness of the capabilities of functional foods with high insoluble fiber to reduce the risk of major ailments such as cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD) and osteoporosis.
Obesity, cholesterol, diabetes, and diverticular disorders are all on the rise, and increasing consumption of dietary fibers may help to alleviate these conditions. Furthermore, government schemes have teamed with research to increase consumer awareness of the type and quantity of food to be taken, as well as its benefits. The Food and Nutrition Board (FNB), for instance, has set nutritional standards based on sex and age in order to sustain appropriate nutrition in the body throughout.
Key Takeaways:
•Cereals and Grains are among the most important segments in the insoluble fibre industry, with a market worth of around USD 600 million in the year 2017 and a CAGR of 6.2 percent predicted to reach a massive value of USD 1,000 million by the year 2025.
•Due to its food choices and lifestyle, the United States has a dominant market share for insoluble fibres. With a total market valuation of USD 543.4 million, the United States holds around 65 percent of the market share in the North American zone.
•With a total market worth of USD 140.8 million, China has a 32 percent market share in the Asia Pacific area and leads in terms of market share.
•Lignin, an insoluble dietary fibre, is extensively utilised in packaged foods because it is easy to incorporate into food products and has a high metabolic rates. It is also known to slow down the oxidative degradation in a variety of meals, including as baked goods.
“The insoluble dietary fiber has great potential as supplement in functional food, as it has numerious health benefits and aids in keeping the digestive tract healthy. Consumers are demanding products that are natural and have health benefits as there is an increase in health awareness. This market segment is expected to have a promising growth in a decade owing to the driving factors.” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.
Competitive Landscape:
The Insoluble dietary fiber market is expected to have a stagerring growth. Companies are investing in research and development in order to make superior product whch suits consumers requirements. Infusing dietry fiber into food product is a complex process and companies are doing it to add value to the product. The shift in the preference of food products that are healthy and have disease curing properties are in high demand. Also easy availability of raw materials and cheap price will boost the demand to a new level.
Cereals and grains are a popular choice in people' diets owing to the easy availability and inexpensive cost. Grains such as rice, oats, and wheat are high in insoluble fibre and are utilised as a major staple ingredient throughout many households because of their low cost, widespread accessibility, and health advantages. Oats are thought to be quite beneficial in terms of cholesterol control and weight loss, as well as providing the daily fibre need.
Consumers are becoming more health-conscious these days. The market for functional foods or foods with added fibre has soared high. Customers are more receptive to natural cures since they are aware of the negative consequences of pharmaceuticals and medicines. Because it is a natural product, insoluble intestinal fibre can provide many health benefits without causing negative effects. Insoluble fibre is being used by manufacturers to connect their products with customers’ preferences.
Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global Insoluble Dietary Fiber market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.
The study provides in-depth insight on Insoluble Dietary Fiber based on Product Type (Cellulose, Hemicellulose, Chitin and Chitosan, Lignin, Bran, Resistant Starch), Source (Fruits, Vegetables, Cereals and Grains, Legumes), application (Pet Food, Functional Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Dietary Supplements) and across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).
